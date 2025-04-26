Here are the cardinals offering Masses for the 9 days of mourning for Pope Francis

VATICAN— Following the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican has announced which cardinals will offer the traditional “Novendialies” Masses — nine days of mourning marked by solemn Masses offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased pope.

In keeping with ancient custom, each day of the Novendiales includes a requiem Mass following the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (2024). While the Masses are open to the public, each day traditionally focuses on a particular community or group associated with the pope’s ministry from the Diocese of Rome to the Eastern Churches.

The first Mass of the Novendiales will be the funeral of Pope Francis, held on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square with the nine days of mourning concluding on Sunday, May 4.

The second Novendiales Mass will also be in St. Peter’s Square with tens of thousands of young people taking part in the still-ongoing Jubilee of Teenagers, which had previously been scheduled to include the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. The Mass the day after the funeral is also the Novendiales Mass in which all Vatican employees and their families are especially invited to attend.

Until May 4, the remainder of the Masses will take place in the evening inside of St. Peter’s Basilica, each presided over by a different cardinal and designated for a particular group in the Church. A minor change to the schedule was already announced with Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández replacing Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell for the sixth Mass on May 1.

Below is the full schedule of Novendiales Masses and the cardinals who will preside:

Day 1: Saturday, April 26 — Funeral of Pope Francis

Presider: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals

Time: 10 a.m. | Location: St. Peter’s Square

Day 2: Sunday, April 27 — Mass for the Jubilee of Teenagers/for Vatican employees and faithful

Presider: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, former Vatican secretary of state

Time: 10:30 a.m. | Location: St. Peter’s Square

Day 3: Monday, April 28 — For Catholics and clergy in Rome

Presider: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Inside St. Peter’s Basilica

Day 4: Tuesday, April 29 — For chapters of the papal basilicas

Presider: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Day 5: Wednesday, April 30 — For the papal chapel

Presider: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Note: Concelebration reserved for cardinals only

Day 6: Thursday, May 1 — For the Roman Curia

Presider: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Day 7: Friday, May 2 — For the Eastern Churches

Presider: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, former prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Day 8: Saturday, May 3 — For institutes of consecrated life and apostolic societies

Presider: Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, former prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Day 9: Sunday, May 4 — For the papal chapel

Presider: Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, protodeacon of the College of Cardinals

Time: 5 p.m.| Location: St. Peter’s Basilica

Note: Concelebration reserved for cardinals only