Philippines’ silvanas makes it to TasteAtlas’ ‘Best 50 Cookies’ in the world

The Philippines’ silvanas once again entered TasteAtlas‘ list of “50 Best Cookies” in the world.

The traditional food travel guide posted an infographic on Sunday, April 27, showing its latest ranking of the best-tasting cookies, based on audience ratings.

Silvanas were included in the list, ranking 29th with a rating of 4.0.

A full version of the list was curated on TasteAtlas’ website.

It listed the “Top 100 Best Cookies in the World,” with silvanas appearing on the list.

“Silvanas are the snack version of a traditional Filipino dessert known as sans rival,” the guide said on its website.

Sans rival is a Filipino dessert cake made of crispy, thin layers of cashew meringue shells separated by thick buttercream and chopped cashews.

“These frozen cookie sandwiches are made with two cashew-meringue wafers that are held together with a thick layer of buttercream and are generously coated in cashew crumbs,” TasteAtlas said of the silvanas.

“Although plain versions are the most common, silvanas occasionally come in various flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, mocha, or mango,” the guide added.

“Popular throughout the country, these cookies have to be refrigerated and are best served well-chilled or frozen,” it further said.

TasteAtlas also listed establishments where foodies can try the “best silvanas in the world,” both globally and in the Philippines.

Topping the list were the House of Silvanas in Quezon City and Dumaguete’s Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries and Sans Rival Bistro.

In 2024, the Filipino cookies also made their way to TasteAtlas’ “Top 200 Cookies in the World” and were ranked 25th.

Meanwhile, the top five cookies in its April 2025 edition were Argentina’s Alfajores, Greece’s Melomakarona, the USA’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel and Mexico’s Marranitos.

TasteAtlas is an online guide to traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants worldwide.