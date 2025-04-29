The story behind the logo of Nat’l Youth Day 2025 in Caceres

The official logo of the upcoming National Youth Day in the Caceres archdiocese reflects what they’ve been through following the recent storm that devastated the Bicol region.

Unveiled recently, the logo serves as a visual tribute to the faith and resilience shown by those who endured the devastation caused by tropical storm Kristine.

In October 2024, relentless rains from the storm triggered severe flooding across the region, claiming lives and destroying homes.

Despite the calamity, Bicolanos “waded through waters and endured,” the archdiocese said, demonstrating unity, solidarity, and faith in Christ.

“Through unity, solidarity, and synodality, Bicolanos did not lose hope and rejoiced in the hope that Christ brings us and his Church,” it said.

The logo features three figures, each representing a key virtue demonstrated by the people in the wake of the disaster: joy, patience, and faithfulness.

The figure in blue, raising its arms and entrusting itself to the Crucified Lord, symbolizes the hope and joy found in Christ.

The figure in green, wading through floodwaters, represents endurance and sacrifice in the face of affliction.

The figure in red, kneeling before an image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, the region’s patroness, symbolizes prayer— a devotion that Bicolanos believe brings their petitions closer to God.

“The logo is a reminder for us to embody the virtues of joy, patience, and faithfulness, especially as we seek hope in the many storms and challenges that pass through our lives,” the archdiocese said.

Thousands of delegates are expected to join the Philippine Church’s largest gathering of young people, set for June 10-14, with the theme “Rejoice in hope, endure in afflictions, persevere in prayer.” (Romans 12:12).

While the main activities will take place in the “pilgrim city” of Naga, festival sites will be distributed across nearby parishes in the archdiocese.

“Pilgrims will engage in activities with their host families, pilgrimage to sacred sites, formation sessions, and immersion activities that encourage reflection, growth, and action,” organizers said.