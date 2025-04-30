Cat community seeks help identifying person who poured ‘scalding water’ on senior cat

Trigger Warning: Contains graphic descriptions of animal cruelty

An organization caring for the cat community in Eastwood City, Quezon City, has warned that it is seeking to identify a person who allegedly “poured scalding water” on a senior cat sleeping peacefully.

Volunteer-run Cats of Eastwood City on Monday, April 28, is calling on the public who for information about a “sadistic individual” who allegedly poured water on “Papa Bon” or “Big Boy,” a white cat with orange spots.

The organization said the senior cat’s torso was “savagely scalded” from the incident, adding that it resulted in “serious bodily injuries.”

They said that the feline was already found with such injuries on the night of Saturday, April 26.

Cats of Eastwood City pointed out that it was the “fourth instance” in the “exact area between Rue Bourbon and Pasto in the past year or so” that such an incident occurred.

“This area is high traffic and someone must have seen something between Saturday night [or] Sunday Morning,” they said in a Facebook post.

The organization refused to post the photos for its “graphic” content, but added that they are “available on request.”

They said it was the second time the senior cat “has been intentionally burned.”

“The first time was about a year ago and he has only just recovered from those wounds,” Cats of Eastwood City added.

“Big Boy is a docile lump of a cat, easy to handle, extremely friendly despite his size and loves attention from humans,” they said.

“Injuring a defenseless animal like this is psychopathic behavior. Are these the types of individuals we want in the community?

If you have any information, please contact us,” the organization added.

The post has garnered 5,100 likes and reactions, 1,900 shares, and over 200 comments, with some Filipinos attesting to the cat’s temperament.

“WTF??! Sobrang bait ni Big Boy and sobrang malambing, ni hindi nga siya nangungulit unless lalapitan mo. Ang lala talaga ng mga tao,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I am usually visiting Eastwood, super cool cats, harmless, and some are giving food and water. And why are there people hurting or being cruel to or with them?? So many CCTV so. Find the culprit [please], spare the cats and dogs [please], have mercy,” another user wrote.

Others, however, condemned the act and urged the organization to request access to the establishments’ CCTVs in the area.

“Can we try asking the CCTV of the establishments in the area? Probably [one to two] stores would have CCTVs pointed towards their outer space,” a Facebook user suggested.

“Will it help find the person if we report this case to the authorities so they can then demand for CCTV footages around the area?” another asked.

Other online users tagged the page of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society in the comments to raise awareness about the case.

Last month, a community cat in the Ayala Triangle Gardens lost its life after a Chinese national kicked it to death despite the feline “simply resting” in a spot.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

If the animal dies from the act, the perpetrator will be imprisoned for one year and six months to two years and/or fined for at least P100,000.