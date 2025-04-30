Actors join ‘Life in a Bubble’ protest in call to update Philippine air quality standards

Two acclaimed Filipino actors, Soliman Cruz and Mercedes Cabral, participated in creative climate protest performances calling on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to update the Philippines’ outdated air quality standards.

Staged in high-traffic public areas in Manila and Mandaluyong cities on April 25 and 28, the “Life in a Bubble” campaign featured the actors moving inside an enclosed eight-foot transparent bubble.

It symbolizes the privileged few able to shield themselves from toxic air, while others surrounding the bubble are exposed and forgotten.

Cruz, honored at the 2022 Hanoi International Film Festival, portrayed a business executive in Rizal Park while Cabral, known for her roles in Cannes-selected films, appeared as a wealthy shopper along EDSA.





The “haunting tableaus” remind the public of the Philippine Clean Air Act’s promise of equal access to breathable air regardless of income or address as they highlight the realities of air pollution in the country.

They present how vehicle emissions and industrial pollution continue to plague Metro Manila, with current pollution levels still exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Government-monitored data shows a decline in harmful particulates of PM10 down to 40 µg/ncm; PM2.5 to 20 µg/ncm, but still breaches WHO’s guidelines.

“The right to clean air shouldn’t depend on your income or zip code,” Ara Alejo, 350 Pilipinas campaigner, said.

“This is about fairness, dignity, and survival,” she added.

Climate advocacy group 350 Pilipinas led the initiative alongside Clean Mobility Collective and Health Care Without Harm Southeast Asia. They emphasized that the 25-year-old Philippine Clean Air Act needs urgent revision to reflect scientific developments and align with the 2021 World Health Organization Global Air Quality Guidelines.

“Air pollution may be invisible, but its impacts are not. The Philippine Clean Air Act, passed in 1999, was a landmark law meant to safeguard our right to breathe. But laws must evolve with the times—they’re meant to be living instruments, not static relics,” Jheny Dabu, Sustainable Transport Campaigner for 350 Pilipinas, said in a statement.

“As we mark its 25th anniversary, we honor its legacy by pushing for urgent updates that align with current science and WHO standards. With the transport sector responsible for around 80% of air pollution in Metro Manila, transitioning to clean, people-centered mobility isn’t just climate action—it’s public health advocacy and a step toward a healthier future for all Filipinos,” she added.

The bubble installations drew attention.

“350 Pilipinas and I are doing this to raise awareness for cleaner air. To update the Philippines air quality now. To take actions. What can we do to help in order to take necessary steps for this. So yes, we did this for attention,” Cabral said in a Facebook comment.

Some online Filipinos, on the other hand, lauded the initiative and the participation of the two actors in advocating for cleaner air in the country.

“Good job using one’s popularity in addressing relevant issues,” a Facebook user said.

“Ang husay ng konsepto Soliman! Congrats! Stop #ClimateCrisis!” another said.

“This really resonated. The bubble symbolizes privilege—a sealed-off world where the wealthy live in comfort while everything outside falls apart. It’s a false sense of security as the world burns around them,” a Facebook user also said.

— With Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel