‘Enable people’: Photo of regulated street vendors praised by Pinoys

Filipinos hope that more actions will be taken to regulate street vendors after a photo showing them with cart numbers went viral.

Reddit user u/pma1919 on Tuesday, April 29 posted a picture of vendors they spotted in Pasig City.

Their carts have numbers with the logo of the city government.

“Galing talaga ng Pasig. Now lang ako nakakita ng ganito sa NCR [National Capital Region]. Meron pang contact number if may concern ka or if may reklamo ka. Ang galing lang ng idea,” the Redditor said.

“I’m not sure lang sa side ng vendors if na-hassle sila sa pag-apply ng permits or what. As a street food lover, mas kampante akong tumangkilik ng street food,” they added.

The post has earned 2,800 upvotes and over 100 comments so far, with Filipinos praising Pasig’s efforts to support street vendors instead of pushing them away.

“Dapat nga ganyan majority sa atin. Kasi madalas mga vendors, nagpapatayan sa pwesto. Like [dito ‘yung] nagbebenta ng siomai, world war sila nung isang nagbebenta din ng siomai. Unahan sila,” another Redditor said.

“GANYAN. ENABLE PEOPLE, HINDI [‘YUNG] SITA [NANG] SITA, PUROS BAWAL,” said a different Redditor.

“Tama lang ‘yon. Kasi ang problema is, ang plano ng mga kalsada, ‘di na mabago o ma-extend pa. So the gov’t needs a solution how to address it. Not just shooing all the vendors. regulation and [this is] one of [these],” wrote another user.

It also made its way to Facebook, where it further gained viral status.

“Hindi nila kailangan magtago o kabahan ‘pag may clearing ops [operations] kasi they’re part of the system, not outside of it. Ganito dapat. Hindi lang para sa peace and order, pero para rin sa dignity ng mga nagtitinda,” a Facebook user said.

“Yess!! My mom is a street vendor in Pasig. And when I visit them, I ask, ‘Ma, buti nakakuha kayo agad.’ She said, ‘Oo nga, hindi na kelangan umalis o tumakbo kapag may mga clearing.’ I’M [VERY VERY] HAPPY TO HEAR THATTT!!” another user said.

“Allowing all vendors to sell on the streets legally. And most importantly, they’re given chance to be part of the system to earn a living. THANK YOUUU, MAYORR VICO!!” the user added.

“Informal workers are not problems to be solved, but citizens to be supported. Salute, Mayor Vico Sotto, to sharing everyone empathy to [be] given a chance and allowing the vendors to sell on the street legally,” another user said.

Street vendors are not usually regulated and are often among those being shooed during government clearing operations of public roads.

Despite this, they have a significant role in the informal economic environment. It is the primary source of income for Filipinos who do not have the skill, education, or resources to find an alternative means of living.

Street vendors offer a variety of goods and services, from on-the-go snacks and refreshers to shoes and clothing, among others.