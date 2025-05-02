Who’s who: Hosts, guests, performers at Miss Universe Philippines 2025 The Coronation

The stage is set for the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 tonight, May 2.

The Coronation will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

For this edition, Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia is returning as one of the hosts of The Coronation.



She will be joined by fellow Kapuso actor, Xian Lim.

Sparkle artist and eventologist Tim Yap is also returning as one of the backstage hosts and would be joined by TV personality Erika Kristensen-Lee.



Erika also hosted the preliminary competition last Monday, April 28, along with Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo.

RELATED: ‘Bucket list checked’: What Chelsea Manalo said about her first hosting experience | Viewers voice disappointment over Miss Universe Philippines 2025 prelims’ production quality

Chelsea is among the guests who will grace The Coronation tonight.

Her fellow continental queens, Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer, Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Americas Tatiana Calmell and Miss Universe Europe & Middle East Matilda Wirtavuori will also make a dazzling appearance at the finals.

Artists Marlo Mortel and James Reid will perform to serenade the pageant queens.





Tonight’s crowning moment will feature 66 stunning candidates from across the Philippines, all vying to succeed Chelsea and represent the country on the international stage at the 74th Miss Universe pageant this November in Thailand.

Among the frontrunners are pageant veterans Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez, Ahtisa Manalo and Katrina Llegado, and more.