Where Filipinos are exploring next: The emerging favorite destinations of Pinoy travelers in 2025

Filipinos’ passion for traveling and exploring both the beauty of their own backyard and the allure of international destinations remains strong, according to an annual study of Klook Philippines.

According to the results of its 2025 Travel Pulse report, released on Tuesday, April 29, 98.5% of Filipino respondents plan to travel domestically and to nearby destinations in the next year, while over half (56.3%) shared their intentions to travel internationally.

The survey also revealed that besides the usual international destinations like Japan, South Korea and Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand are emerging as favorite hotspots for Filipino travelers.

Klook Philippines reported significant growth in bookings for these destinations in 2024, with Vietnam seeing a 239% increase, Taiwan growing by 120%, and Thailand up by 78%, compared to the previous year.

When planning to visit destinations, Filipino travelers book ahead, around one to three months before the trip for flights (39%) and accommodations (36%).

The report revealed that 27% of the respondents book experiences in-destination. Overall, 65% of respondents preferred booking travel bundles, a figure that exceeds the regional average.

Once at their destination, travelers from the Philippines are eager to explore new experiences. At least 63% try adventurous tours, while 58% opt for digital detox, wellness, and meditation retreats. On the other hand, 57% venture on hidden gem and off-the-beaten path, and 54% engage in workshops or classes that spark their interest.

When making travel decisions, the ideal weather is the top factor for 37.3% of respondents, followed closely by timing their trips with work and school vacations (29.9%). The affordability of travel options is also a consideration for 15.3% of travelers.

“Overall, we’ve seen Filipinos take more chances on travelling in 2024 and definitely aren’t slowing down in 2025,” Michelle Ho, General Manager of Klook Philippines, said.

“It’s even reached the extent that Millennials and Gen Zs perceive it to be a therapeutic tool. From being considered a love language last year, to being a form of therapy today, it goes to show that travel continues to evolve in different ways to serve each individual’s unique definition of joy,” she added.

The unveiling of the results of Klook’s 2025 Travel Pulse Study coincided with its partnership with Hospitality Innovators, Inc. (HII).

HII has transformed the management of hotels, resorts, serviced

apartments and other properties with its world-class Filipino hospitality for 25 years. It has 15 properties in the country.

The team up caters to the growing demand for hotels as well as, launch different hotel rooms, experiences, and bundles exclusively available on the Klook platform.

HII logged 913.17% growth in bookings on the platform in 2024, compared to 2023. The exclusive bundles and experiences include the launch of an Ultimate Movie Night Experience at The Sphere Serviced Residences, a Hassle-free Family Getaway with baby-friendly features in The Hue Hotels & Resorts Boracay, and a relaxing Wine & Dine experience at The Picasso Boutique Serviced Residences.

The platform also allows users priority for early check-in, late check-out and room-upgrades in HII-managed hotels like KL Serviced Residences, The Belamy House, The Exchange Regency Residence Hotel, The Connor Serviced Residences, Hue Hotels & Resorts Puerto Princesa, The Aurora Subic Hotel, Charlie’s El Nido, Y2 Residences Hotel, and The Harvest Hotel.

Luis Monserrat, founder, president and CEO of HII said their partnership with Klook Philippines meets the increasing demand for hotels from both Filipino and international travelers through their platform.

“With the central goal to elevate the guest journey at our properties, we’ve joined forces to create unique experiences when staying in HII hotels,” he said.