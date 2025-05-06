Manila archdiocese announces new Radio Veritas 846 head

The Archdiocese of Manila has appointed Fr. Roy Bellen as the new president and chief executive officer of Radio Veritas.

Bellen succeeds Fr. Anton CT Pascual, who led the Catholic radio station for two decades.

Pascual will continue to serve as executive director of Caritas Manila, the archdiocese’s social service and development arm.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, said Bellen’s appointment is intended to support the Church’s continuing evangelization efforts through media.

Bellen, 46, assumed his new role on May 3. He previously served as vice president for operations of Radio Veritas.

He also currently serves as director of the Archdiocese of Manila’s Office of Communications and vice president for operations of TV Maria.

Ordained in 2006, Bellen holds a licentiate in social communications from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.