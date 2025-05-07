Cardinals start election of pope

VATICAN— A historic papal conclave is set to start Wednesday, as 133 cardinal electors gather in the Sistine Chapel to select the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

The conclave will begin with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at 10 a.m. (4 p.m. PHT). At 3:45 p.m. (9:45 p.m PHT) the cardinals will be transported from Casa Santa Marta to the apostolic palace in choir dress for the entrance into the conclave.

The first vote is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Beginning Thursday, the cardinals will cast two ballots each morning and two each afternoon for up to three days.

On May 8, the cardinals will leave Santa Marta at 7:45 a.m. (1:45 p.m. PHT) for the apostolic palace. At 8:15 a.m. (2:15 p.m. PHT), they will celebrate Mass and Lauds in the Pauline Chapel. Mid-morning prayer is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. (3:15 p.m. PHT) in the Sistine Chapel, followed by another round of voting.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said white smoke indicating a successful election could be seen shortly after 10:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. PHT), or black smoke after 12 p.m. (6 p.m. PHT), if no decision is reached.

The cardinals will return to Santa Marta at 12:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. PHT) for lunch. Afternoon sessions resume at 3:45 p.m. (9:45 p.m. PHT), with voting in the Sistine Chapel at 4:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. PHT).

Bruni said afternoon smoke could appear around 5:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. PHT) if a pope is elected, or around 7 p.m. (1:00 p.m. PHT) if not. Evening Vespers will follow the votes, and the cardinals are expected to return to Santa Marta by 7:30 p.m. (Friday at 1:30 a.m. PHT).

If no candidate is chosen after three days, the process will pause for one day of prayer, informal discussion, and a brief spiritual exhortation from the senior cardinal deacon.

A two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — is required to elect the new pope.

This conclave is notable for its unprecedented global diversity. The eligible cardinal electors come from 72 countries, with significant representation from Africa, Latin America and Asia— including three from the Philippines.

More than 75% of the electors were appointed by Pope Francis.

On the eve of the conclave, 173 cardinals — including 130 electors — participated in the 12th and final general congregation.

Bruni said topics of discussion focused on the reforms of Pope Francis that must be carried forward, including legislation addressing clergy abuse, Church economics, the role of the Roman Curia, synodality, peace efforts and care for creation.

The theme of communion was emphasized, underscoring the call for the next pope to be a pontifex — a builder of bridges, a shepherd, a master of humanity and the face of a Samaritan Church.

Amid global war, violence and deep polarization, participants expressed the need for a pope of mercy, synodality and hope.

Other discussions included canon law and papal authority, internal divisions within the Church, and the evolving role of cardinals.

Cardinals also reflected on Christian initiation and formation as missionary acts, the testimony of martyrs in conflict zones and countries lacking religious freedom, and the urgent issue of climate change.