Spotlight on pedal control as SUV driver in NAIA crash admits to panicking

Proper footwork in vehicles with automatic transmissions became a topic of online discussion following the deadly NAIA Terminal 1 crash involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The latest one in the string of road crashes involved a Ford Everest driven by 47-year-old Leo Gonzales from Batangas, which killed two individuals after it rammed into the entrance of the departure area of the terminal on Sunday, May 4.

The incident claimed the lives of Dearick Keo Faustino, a 29-year-old family breadwinner, and Malia Kates Masongsong, a four-year-old girl who was supposed to send off her father working abroad.

Dearick’s family said they lost a future full of hope with his death, saying he was the one sending his youngest sibling to school. He was also the one helping their father.

Meanwhile, Malia was the only child of Cynthia and Danmark Masongsong. She was lovingly called “Mahal” by her family and was known for her cheerful spirit, loving nature, and closeness to her family and friends.

Autopsy of their remains revealed that they both died due to blunt force trauma caused by the impact of the SUV.

Apart from the casualties, the crash left several people injured, with two still confined in the hospital while the other two have been discharged.

Gonzales, who tested negative for both alcohol and drug tests, said he was about to leave the area after dropping off a passenger when a sedan reportedly passed in front of him.

CCTV footage of the incident did not show any obstruction in front of the SUV while it was still stationary.

Gonzales admitted that panic from the sedan’s supposed sudden appearance led him to step on the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to crash into the departure entrance.

His license has been suspended for 90 days by the Land Transportation Office. He is also facing a criminal complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property.

The driver’s reasoning, coupled with CCTV footage contradicting his claims of being cut off by a sedan, prompted Filipinos to discuss how his vehicle rammed into the high-foot traffic area.

Some believed Gonzales, who admitted to panicking, failed to employ the proper footwork to operate the pedals in his vehicle, which was presumed to have an automatic transmission.

Vehicles with automatic transmissions are more prone to pedal misapplication mistakes since drivers may mistake the brake pedal for the gas pedal, prompting the vehicle to move forward in one go.

Those with manual transmissions, however, needed to hold the gear stick, not just the pedal, to move the vehicle significantly. While controlling the clutch pedal alone can also push it forward, it can only move slowly unless a gear is selected and the gas pedal is pressed. Otherwise, it might stall.

Meanwhile, automatic vehicles only need the pedals to be pressed for them to move, making them more prone to driver error, especially if the driver is not fully focused on driving. It is also not prone to stalling.

Such concepts prompted Filipinos to wonder how Gonzales rammed the SUV into the departure area, particularly how he operated the vehicle. It raised talks of how automatic vehicles should be operated.

“[Driver’s fault], it’s either na manual driver siya tapos ‘yung left foot [niya] is nasa brake, then ‘yung right foot [niya], nasa gas pedal. ‘Pag automatic, dapat right foot [lang] ang gagana, ‘yung left eh, nasa floor lang,” a Facebook user had commented to the CCTV footage of the incident.

It was also discussed in the “r/Philippines” subreddit, where most users also confirmed using only their right foot for the brake and gas pedals in automatic vehicles.

“Sa driving school, isang paa lang daw gagamitin ko, sabi ng instructor,” a Redditor wrote.

“Isa paa lang din tinuro sa akin ng instructor ko, dahil ayon nga daw, mahirap i-maintain sa ibang drivers ang presence of mind,” another commented.

“Sa positioning pa lang ng gas and break, lahat nakalagay sa right side ng paa,” a different Redditor said.

An automotive publication also posted about footwork in automatic vehicles amid the discussions.

A driving school also offered its opinion on the matter and shared a video explaining why only one foot is needed to operate automatic vehicles.

Experts said that automatic vehicles only needed to be operated with one foot, particularly the right foot. The left foot does not need to do anything and should only be at rest.

This prevents pedal confusion in case of emergency when a driver suddenly needs to brake or accelerate.

Using both feet while driving an automatic increases the risk of pedal confusion, especially since the brake and accelerator are both typically positioned on the right side of the vehicle.

In manual transmissions, the right foot operates both the brake and accelerator, while the left foot is used exclusively for the clutch.