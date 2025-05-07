From voting sessions to pope announcement: Where Pinoys can stream conclave coverage

Filipino Catholics who want to stay in the loop for the latest happenings of the much-awaited papal conclave can tune in to a streaming platform.

Disney+ will live stream ABC News‘ special comprehensive coverage of the historical event in which cardinals will vote for Pope Francis‘ successor.

The coverage, which includes the installation of the new pope, will be live starting Wednesday, May 7, at 10 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time).

It will feature all of the voting session smoke releases until a new pope is announced.

A replay of the coverage will also be available on the streaming platform after its livestream.

The conclave coverage will be led by “World News Tonight” Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir.

He will be joined by ABC News Live “Prime” and “World News Tonight” Sunday Anchor Linsey Davis, Chief International Correspondent James Longman, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, Foreign Correspondent Maggie Rulli, Reporters Ines de La Cuetara and Patrick Revell, WABC-TV Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres, WLS-TV Eyewitness News Reporter Liz Nagy, and Contributors Father Jim Martin, Father John Wauck and Helen Alvaré.

The conclave is the gathering of voting-eligible cardinals all over the world who meet and vote behind the locked doors of the Sistine Chapel until a new supreme pontiff is chosen with a two-thirds majority.

“Conclave” is a Latin word meaning “a closed room” or a “room that can be locked up.”

A new pope is elected by a two-thirds majority.

A scholar said that if the majority is not reached during the first ballot, the ballots will be burned in a stove.

Black smoke will then rise through the Sistine Chapel’s chimney, signalling to the outside world that the election is still ongoing.

Following the first day — and on the days thereafter — there will be up to four ballots a day if a two-thirds majority is not reached.

Once a candidate receives enough votes, the ballots will be burned to create a white smoke that will tell the world the conclave has ended and a new pope has been chosen.

— with reports from The Conversation