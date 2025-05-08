Queen-size bed among ‘lost and found’ items listed by LGU for claiming

A queen-sized bed with a mattress stole the spotlight in a “lost and found” list posted by a local government unit (LGU) on social media.

The Pasig City government on May 2 posted a list of items that the China Banking Corporation found in its property at the Pacific Place Condominium in Ortigas Center.

In March 2025, the items were turned over to the city government.

These include three window-type air conditioning units, a heavy-duty black suitcase, a 32-inch television, a DVD player, a TV stand, a vacuum cleaner, a wall clock, three round lights, an extension, a weighing scale, an inflatable bed and a queen-size bed with a mattress.

The LGU said the items can be claimed by coordinating with the Building Management Inventory Section of the Office of General Services – Asset Management Division of Pasig.

They can be contacted through email at [email protected] or through landline 8643-1111 local 1421.

Owners only need to show proof that they own the item/s for it to be released.

The “lost and found” list was also shared by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who noticed the queen-size bed among the list.

“O, ‘yung naka-misplace ng queen size na kama, i-claim [niyo] na,” he wrote on Facebook, sharing the list.

Sotto’s post has earned 57,000 likes and reactions, 1,300 comments, and over 800 shares so far, with some Filipinos similarly noticing the particular lost-and-found item.

“Grabe [naman] po sa queen-sized bed, Mayor Vico Sotto!” a Facebook user commented.

“Mine po ‘yung kama, pati si Mayor! Charizzz,” another joked, with laughing emojis.

“Panong napadpad [diyan] ‘yung Queen size bed..” a different Pinoy said.

The Pasig LGU also reminded the public about Article 719 of the Revised Penal Code, which states the following:

“Whoever finds a movable, which is not treasure, must return it to its previous possessor. If the latter is unknown, the finder shall immediately deposit it with the mayor of the city or municipality where the finding has taken place.”