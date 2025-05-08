Driver called out for transporting dog in vehicle trunk

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is working with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) regarding a viral post showing a panting dog in a vehicle’s trunk.

The organization on Thursday, May 8, addressed the viral post of Facebook user Jade Typoco De Guzman, who spotted a dog inside a sedan’s trunk while traveling in what appeared to be Taguig City.

“He popped it open during red [traffic] light and motorcyclist saw it and accosted him, dog looked like it was suffering a lot,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, May 7.

When De Guzman’s companion called out the driver, saying he was “killing the dog” with his actions, the motorist only responded with a smile.

Several Filipinos, concerned about the dog’s treatment, called PAWS’ attention in the comments section.

The organization later said it was “working with the LTO” on the case.

“PAWS strongly condemns a recent incident reported to us involving a dog being transported in the rear trunk of a moving vehicle,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

“Motorists on the road spotted the dog with his head and upper body protruding from the vehicle, confined in the trunk and exposed to extreme summer heat and, according to eyewitnesses, appeared visibly distressed and panting heavily,” the org added.

It then informed the public that transporting animals “in unsafe, cruel conditions” is “inhumane” and “illegal.”

“Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act states that transporting animals in vehicle trunks constitutes cruelty,” PAWS said.

“The law reads: ‘Cruelty in transporting includes overcrowding, placing of animals in the trunks or under the food trunks of the vehicles.’ This is not merely negligence; it is a criminal offense,” the org continued.

It added that it is already coordinating with the LTO concerning the driver of the sedan where the dog was found.

“The LTO is handling the administrative aspect of the case and has initiated an investigation to determine whether the driver committed any traffic violations that could lead to license revocation. PAWS is concurrently working with the LTO to file a criminal complaint for animal cruelty against the driver as well,” the org said.

Meanwhile, De Guzman said that the brother of the driver messaged him on Wednesday night and claimed that the dog was “safe.”

The brother claimed the dog was rescued from a pound and placed in the trunk instead of inside the car, as they were concerned it might “bite” since it did not know them yet.

“They allegedly rescued the dog from the pound, and since they didn’t know if it would bite or not, they tied him in the trunk. If this is true, good intention, but poor execution. I asked which pound it was rescued from, his answer was, ‘I”m not sure,'” De Guzman said.

The law states that any person who subjects an animal to cruelty will be punished by a jail sentence of six months to one year and be fined P30,000 if the animal does not die.