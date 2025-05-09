‘Pogi, apply na’: Baguio cafe’s old job posting for barista goes viral anew

An old, witty job posting from a café and co-working space in Baguio City has resurfaced and is once again making the rounds among online Filipinos.

A Facebook account reposted a picture uploaded by Shakershub Cafe in September 2023, which showed a job post for a barista.

It had the following text:

Pssttt! Pogi Apply naaa!!!!

LF [Looking For] Barista

Rate Hindi 150

Free Meal

Unli Drinks

QUALIFICATION:



Basta marunong mag-timpla ng C2 GIN at SHEMBOT

Mukhang mabango

Sinabihan na ng Nanay na ‘Pogi’

“‘Yung single at pogi po sana,” the cafe quipped in its caption with a pleading face emoji.

“Advantage na ‘yung may EXPERIENCE,” it added.

The post has gained 167,000 likes and reactions, 17,000 shares, and 5,400 comments.

It was reposted by a vlogger on Facebook in April 2025, further gaining attention from Filipinos.

“Ay tanggap ako dito, HAHA,” a Facebook user joked.

“Pasok ba 16 years old dito? Pogi daw Kasi Ako, sabi [ng] mama ko eh,” another quirpped.

In November 2023, the cafe uploaded a more serious job posting for a barista and a kitchen staff member. Qualifications included being a “team player” and “able to multitask and perform under pressure.”

Shakershub Cafe is a cafe in Baguio City that also serves as a coworking space for working professionals. It serves breakfast and rice meals, pasta, sandwiches, nachos, coffee, frappe, milk tea and more.