‘Pogi, apply na’: Baguio cafe’s old job posting for barista goes viral anew

By
Jeline Malasig
-
May 9, 2025 - 1:59 PM
A view of the interior of Shakeshub Cafe in Baguio City in this photo posted on its Facebook page on April 30, 2025 (shakershubcafe via Facebook)

An old, witty job posting from a café and co-working space in Baguio City has resurfaced and is once again making the rounds among online Filipinos.

A Facebook account reposted a picture uploaded by Shakershub Cafe in September 2023, which showed a job post for a barista.

It had the following text:

Pssttt! Pogi Apply naaa!!!!

LF [Looking For] Barista  
Rate Hindi 150
Free Meal 
Unli Drinks 

QUALIFICATION:

Basta marunong mag-timpla ng C2 GIN at SHEMBOT
Mukhang mabango
Sinabihan na ng Nanay na ‘Pogi’ 

“‘Yung single at pogi po sana,” the cafe quipped in its caption with a pleading face emoji.

“Advantage na ‘yung may EXPERIENCE,” it added.

The post has gained 167,000 likes and reactions, 17,000 shares, and 5,400 comments.

It was reposted by a vlogger on Facebook in April 2025, further gaining attention from Filipinos.

“Ay tanggap ako dito, HAHA,” a Facebook user joked.

“Pasok ba 16 years old dito? Pogi daw Kasi Ako, sabi [ng] mama ko eh,” another quirpped.

In November 2023, the cafe uploaded a more serious job posting for a barista and a kitchen staff member. Qualifications included being a “team player” and “able to multitask and perform under pressure.”

Shakershub Cafe is a cafe in Baguio City that also serves as a coworking space for working professionals. It serves breakfast and rice meals, pasta, sandwiches, nachos, coffee, frappe, milk tea and more.

