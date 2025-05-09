Netflix to revamp TV app interface, launch AI-powered search for iOS users

Netflix said on Wednesday it plans to revamp its TV app interface and introduce generative AI to the iOS mobile platform, allowing users to ask for content in natural and everyday language.

The updates arrive as the streaming giant seeks to maintain and expand its market share amid growing uncertainties and concerns about a potential U.S. recession curbing consumer spending.

Netflix is planning to redesign its TV app homepage, provide more tailored recommendations to subscribers, and reposition the search and “My List” options to the top of the interface for easier accessibility.

In addition, Netflix is preparing to roll out upgrades to its mobile experience in the coming weeks, with plans to test a vertical feed showcasing clips of shows and movies, allowing users to tap to watch the full version.

The AI-infused search option for mobile users will allow members to search for content using natural, conversational phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat”.

