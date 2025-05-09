Argentine cardinal hopes Pope Francis’ vision lives on

— Argentine cardinal Angel Rossi, one of the 133 now gathered at the Vatican to elect a new pope, told Reuters before the conclave that he hoped the next leader of the global Catholic Church – whoever he is – will maintain intact the vision of Pope Francis, a fellow Jesuit and his former teacher.

Rossi, 66, archbishop of the central Argentine province of Córdoba, is one of four cardinals from the South American country in the conclave that began on Wednesday at the Vatican to elect the pope who will succeed Francis.

Francis, a reformer who sought to open up the Church despite criticism from more conservative groups, died on April 21 at the age of 88. He pushed interfaith dialogue and focused on defending the poorest in society.

“He left clearly defined lines of belief: service, not being a court church, looking out for the poorest, sharing among the wealthy, calling for the charity of nations,” Rossi said in an interview last week.

Rossi, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023, said that the 23 Latin American cardinals at the conclave would not necessarily be pushing for another pope from the region, but would want one who would continue the reforms made by Francis.

“I think the solution isn’t for him to be Latin American, but rather for the person to have the sentiments of Pope Francis,” said Rossi, who had a close relationship with the former pope, who was previously Jorge Bergoglio, the Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

“It seems to me there is a shared view we should borrow Pope Francis’ vision so we can look at the world from our own land and not from outside, but with our feet in Latin America.”

A column of black smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning, signaling that the cardinals gathered in the secret conclave have so far been unable to elect a new pope.

—Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by Nicolás Misculin and Rosalba O’Brien