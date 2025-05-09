Filipino overtakes ‘Final Destination’ log truck in Commonwealth Avenue

Spotted a log truck while driving in the metro?

TikTok user @rhyszxc (Rhys) posted a video of what appeared to be a log truck driving in front of them along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

They later switched lanes and overtook the truck.

The log truck is actually a promotional truck of “Final Destination Bloodlines,” with a poster of logs behind it to make it appear as if it were carrying wood.

There are also fake logs on top to complete the illusion.

“Spotted in Commonwealth. Promotion, hellaur???” Rhys wrote as a caption.

Her post has received 720,600 heart reactions, 36,200 bookmarks, and over 3,000 comments, including from the movie’s official account.

“Very brave of you,” it commented, possibly referring to the user’s vehicle overtaking the truck.

“Nah, as if we didn’t overtake the d*mn truck. It’s the trauma acting up!” the TikTok user answered with a loudly crying emoji.

Others also expressed their reaction to the video in the comments.

“Not them playing around with our trauma,” an online user wrote.

“Grabeng marketing ‘yan,” another online user commented with a laughing emoji.

“They’re mocking us now,” a different online user said.

Rhys’ post also caught the attention of some accounts.

“Don’t be surprised if you see this log truck in front of you! More great movie marketing from ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,'” a horror media website said, sharing a screengrab from how the log truck looked in the past “Final Destination” movie.

The famous log truck scene in the franchise appeared in “Final Destination 2,” particularly as its opening sequence, when viewers see a premonition of the characters’ tragic death.

The log truck spills its payload on a highway, triggering a chain reaction of gruesome crashes.

Meanwhile, “Final Destination Bloodlines” takes audiences back to the beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice.

Plagued by a violent, recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The newest chapter in the horror franchise is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

“Final Destination Bloodlines” stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Filipinos can watch sneak previews for the movie on May 9 and 10, five days before the horror film officially opens in cinemas on May 14.

They can book tickets for the preview at this link.

READ: ‘Death is coming’: ‘Final Destination’ drops trailer for new chapter of fan-fave horror franchise