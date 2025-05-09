How a specialty coffee chain is urging Pinoys to exercise right to vote for 2025 polls

Businesses are encouraging Filipinos to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the 2025 midterm elections.

A specialty coffee chain is offering customers a free single upsize on their beverage purchase if they show their voting finger marked with indelible ink on May 12.

Starbucks Philippines is offering the promo on any handcrafted beverage for dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru customers, available exclusively on May 12.

The promo is valid for up to two purchased beverages per transaction (not per person) only.

“Every vote counts, and every cup can celebrate it,” the coffee chain said.

The offer is not valid for delivery orders or mobile order and pay (MOP) transactions.

Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders in the local and national midterm elections on May 12, midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

Reports said this year’s polls are considered a high-stakes power struggle and a preview of a likely battle between the camps of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 presidential race amid their fallout.

