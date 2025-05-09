Celebrate moms right: Food, deals, feel-good finds this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day, often celebrated by gestures of love, shared meals and moments of gratitude, is upon us.

This Mother’s Day, several brands have launched offerings, deals, events and more to celebrate the beloved women of our lives.

From thoughtful treats to empowering savings and pampering experiences, here’s a guide on spoiling your mothers on this special day.

Sweet and savory treats

Say “The Best Ka, Mom” with the newest cake offering of Goldilocks, the new Mango Empress Cake.

It features delicious layers of cashew wafer, mango mousse, mango ganache and mango fruit, all covered in velvety whipped cream and crowned with golden mangoes and roasted cashew nuts. The new offering is now available in all Goldilocks stores nationwide.

Dairy Queen is also making Mother’s Day extra special with its latest Blossoming Sweets collection, available for a limited time.

The collection features the following:

Strawberry Confetti Cheesecake Blizzard Cake – 100-percent ice cream cake made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve, cake crunch, and chocolate fudge mixed with strawberry puree, rich cheesecake chunks, and red sprinkles, all finished with a beautiful floral design reminiscent of springtime.

Confetti Flower Dilly Bar – A flower-shaped dessert made with the brand’s signature vanilla soft serve dipped in a crunchy chocolate shell and topped with red sprinkles and served on a stick.

The ice cream brand is also offering free red sprinkles for any Regular, Medium, or Large Blizzard, Milkshake, Parfait from May 10 until May 11.

Taco Bell has cooked up two bundles to make moms feel extra special this Mother’s Day. TheTaco MOMents Mother’s Day Bundles are available for two or four.

The exclusive offers are not just available on May 11, Mother’s Day, but also throughout the entire month of May for dine-in and takeout at all Taco Bell stores nationwide.

Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, is making Mother’s Day special with “Mom Inasal Day!”

They can enjoy a free extra scoop of ice cream on their Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular.

Moms can also enjoy Mang Inasal Family Fiesta, with a lovely Mother’s Day sleeve you can write on, plus a QR code surprise just for her. This can be ordered for takeout or delivery until Mother’s Day on May 11.

Freebies, deals, events to celebrate Mother’s Day

Anko, Australia’s leading home and lifestyle brand, is hosting its biggest event yet to celebrate Mother’s Day at Glorietta 2 Activity Center in Makati City. The interactive pop-up that celebrates moms is free for the public. It is running from May 9 to 11, celebrate moms.

The event kicked off with a special panel session featuring celebrity moms Iza Calzado and Andi Manzano, hosted by Joyce Pring. The discussion touched on their motherhood journeys, favorite Anko finds, and how they manage the demands of family life alongside their careers.



At the event, the brand introduced the Anko Club loyalty program, offering members access to exclusive events, early product drops, and special rewards. Available on both mobile and desktop, the app includes interactive features such as challenges, notifications, and messaging tools to keep users engaged.

The pop-up also includes a variety of interactive zones: the Beauty Zone offers makeovers for moms, while the Wellness Zone provides massages and self-care treatments. Families can join hands in the Play & Create Zone for arts and crafts, or head to the Kitchen Zone to prepare toastie recipes together.

These also feature the brand’s products, including home and kitchen essentials, beauty must-haves, stationery, and more, which the guests can purchase on-site or collect from its store.

Free rides

Tough Mama Home Appliances is celebrating Mother’s Day with a simple yet meaningful gesture: free jeepney rides for hardworking moms.

From May 9 to 11, the “Libreng Sakay” initiative offers complimentary rides in the following routes:

Cubao – Marikina

Lagro – Anonas

PRC Libertad

Tanay – Crossing

Baclaran – Sucat

The brand announced that no tickets or sign-ups are needed and passengers can simply hop on.

OPPO is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special raffle promo for customers who avail of repair services at select service centers until May 9. Five winners will each receive a P1,000 salon package, an extra treat for moms.

Savings, financial empowerment

This Mother’s Day, it is also about empowering moms to invest in themselves.

These offerings help them plan their and their family’s future:

RCBC’s Credit cards – Financial tools that offer more than spending power.

It has Unli-0% for 3 months or Unli Installment provides financial flexibility and convenience with its longer payment terms of up to 36 months with minimal interest. It also has a spend analyzer feature that helps one keep track of expenses.

PSBank Flexi Personal Loan – Empowers moms to pursue their personal goals, whether it’s starting a business, investing in self-care, or funding a home project, with borrowing options of up to P250,000 and flexible terms. It has easy-to-use digital tools like the loan calculator and pre-qualification checklist, features like daily rebates, a free Flexi Mastercard, and a revolving credit line, It’s a practical financial partner that adapts to every stage of life.

— Rosette Adel