Voters get a treat: Food promos from restaurants, cafés, biz on Election Day

Foodies are in for a treat this Election Day, with select restaurants and food spots offering special promos and discounts to Filipinos who cast their votes in the 2025 midterm elections.

Filipinos will head to the polls this Monday, May 12, to choose their next set of local and national leaders, marking a crucial midpoint in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s term.

Participating in the process of selecting public officials who will run localities and the country itself is a form of reinforcing democracy in a society, according to former Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.

“It is significant in that simply exercising your right of suffrage connects you to the great democratic tradition of individuals taking part in their own governance,” he said in an opinion column in June 2020.

“It is meaningful in the sense that it allows you to honor the memory of those who sacrificed much, even their very lives, so that Filipinos could enjoy the right of self-determination,” Jimenez added.

“By voting, you get the opportunity to put a government in place that will care for you, provide you opportunities for prosperity and happiness, and protect you the way you want. Voting does this because the candidates you vote for act as your representatives,” he previously said.

Meanwhile, here are some restaurants, coffee shops, and food businesses offering treats to those who exercised their right to vote today:

Customers of Krispy Kreme can get six Original glazed and six pre-assorted doughnuts for only P349 on May 12, letting them save P156.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza is offering customers 50% off on selected regular and family pizzas until May 16 for dine-in, take-out, and delivery orders.

Arcovia City

Several food tenants at Arcovia City in Pasig are also treating voters to special offers.

In addition to foodies, movie buffs can score a discount when they buy two movie tickets at selected Robinsons Movieworld branches on May 12.

Filipinos can cast their vote until 7 p.m.

