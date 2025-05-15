‘Magnificent species’: Adoption of Philippine eagle Dagitab renewed

Filinvest Group’s FDC Utilities Inc. has renewed its adoption of Dagitab, a 40-year-old Philippine eagle and one of the oldest of its kind in the country.

Through continued support, FDCUI ensures that Dagitab receives essential care, including food, veterinary services, and enrichment at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City. The initiative is aligned with FDCUI’s 70th anniversary.

“As we celebrate a significant milestone in our journey, Filinvest continues to grow steadfastly, focusing on various tangible initiatives that help enable Filipino dreams,” Juan Eugenio Roxas, president and CEO of FDCUI.

“By renewing our adoption of the Philippine Eagle Dagitab, we are not only ensuring the survival of this magnificent species but also contributing to the preservation of the country’s rich ecosystem,” Roxas added.

Born on May 5, 1984, Dagitab has played a crucial role in the conservation breeding program.

Over the years, he was successfully paired with Elisa, producing 10 offspring—an extraordinary contribution to the survival of his species.

— Lea Devio