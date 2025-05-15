From memes to ads: Guy behind viral ‘What hafen Vella’ line appears in advertisements

From memes to advertisements.

The sudden resurgence of viral clips showing former “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” contestant Cristopher Diwata has led him to appear in brand advertisements.

Cristopher, a fish dealer from Bataan, joined the impersonation talent show in 2013 as a Taylor Lautner lookalike, specifically taking on the character of “Twilight‘s” Jacob Black.

“Kalokalike” was a segment of the noontime variety show in which contestants competed to impersonate famous personalities and show off their talents.

In Cristopher’s case, he delivered a dramatic monologue to an imaginary Bella Swan, saying that he prepared for his self-made skit all day before going to the stage at that time.

Clips and lines of his monologue have been going viral anew, with some accounts using some of his lines as memes.

What hafen vella🤔🫥Why u crying 😭again💔I know Vamfire🧛🌌 right?

Vampire🦹 will feyt to me💪Edward!🙋🖐️What are you⁉️ doing here❌⭕I trusted👀 to protect Bella🫦But you👁️ did not🙅🤸I will sure you die,😵👻 Edward!👹💩I will sure you die!❌

From now on, she’s mine😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/ugCKjpodgD — AshDres Mindanao (@ashdresmindanao) May 3, 2025

“What hafen, Vella? Why you crying again? I know… vamfire, rayts? Vamfayr will feyt to me!” Cristopher said in his “Kalokalike” entry before.

In a recent interview with Spot.ph, the impersonator admitted that while his English pronunciation is poor, he did not shy away from delivering his lines for the segment.

Cristopher also said that he did not intend for his delivery to be funny, adding that he was just like that.

Now, some brands have been tapping him to appear on their platforms and content following the resurgence of his lines on social media.

Shopee Philippines featured him in its May 15 Payday Sale, where he was heard uttering lines similar to his viral monologue.

Mang Inasal also featured him in one of its social media posts.

An online user also found out that Cristopher likewise appeared in an ad by PUBG Mobile before.

fun fact: the wha haffen vella clip from showtime is 11 years old, but there’s a PUBG ad from 2023 featuring cristopher diwata. he plays taylor there, too 😆 pic.twitter.com/vmLHFrbToc — 🍋‍🟩 (@roomwates) May 6, 2025

The resurgence of Cristopher’s monologue has prompted him to recreate the viral moment anew.

In another interview with GMA’s Oscar Oida, Cristopher said he was surprised when someone tagged him about his “Kalokalike” entry gaining traction anew.

He added that he is happy people are still amused by his video clips despite their oldness.