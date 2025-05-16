‘Ay, sino ba ‘yon?’: Macoy Dubs laughs off mix-up after mistaking mascot for Elsa

Content creator Macoy Dubs amused social media users after mistakenly calling a mascot by the wrong name.

The internet personality posted a Facebook Reel where he can be heard shouting “Elsa!” at a mascot walking along the roadside while he and his companions were in a car.

He later exclaimed, “Ay, sino ba ’yon?” after one of his companions appeared to correct him.

“Si, ano ‘yon, si Sofia the First ‘yon!” his female companion said, laughing.

Macoy laughed as he realized his mistake.

“Oh my god! Sorry! Kala ko si Elsa!” he exclaimed in between laughs. “Oh my god! Sorry”

“Omggg, mali pa nga,” he captioned his post with a sad emoticon.

Macoy’s post has so far earned 14,600 likes, 466 comments and 453 shares.

“Sorry, ‘di ako familiar kay Sofia The First,” he commented with a crying emoticon.

Many online Filipinos reacted to the video of the mascot.

“Kaya ‘di ka pinansin, tinawag mo siyang Elsa. Maliiii… Sofia the first kasi,” a Facebook user commented with several emojis.

“Bat’ siya naglalakad? Pinalayas na ba ‘yan sa palasyo nila,” another commented with loudly crying emojis.

“Kaya pala ‘di namansin,” a different online user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Relate, hahhaha, ‘yung ‘di mo na alam mga characters,” another online user said with a laughing emoji.

Sofia the First is a character from a Disney animated television series for children.

The show follows a young peasant girl named Sofia who becomes a princess after her mother marries the King of Enchancia.

The series centers on Sofia’s adventures as a young princess, including her magical bond with animal friends. It originally aired from 2013 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Elsa is a well-known character from “Frozen”, the popular Disney animated film. She is the Queen of Arendelle and possesses magical powers that allow her to control ice and snow.