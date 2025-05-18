Cardinal Tagle to present fisherman’s ring to Pope Leo XIV at inauguration Mass

ROME— Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, will present the “Ring of the Fisherman” to Pope Leo XIV during the Mass inaugurating the new pontiff’s Petrine ministry on Sunday, May 18, according to the Office of the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff.

The ring, which historically sealed papal documents but is now used ceremonially, signifies that Leo XIV is the successor of St. Peter, the first pope and a fisherman of Galilee chosen by Christ to lead his flock. The image of St. Peter is on the signet ring.

The other important papal insignia, the pallium, the white, woolen sash that symbolizes the pope’s role as the Bishop of Rome, will be bestowed by the Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti, who announced the election of Leo XIV to the world from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica last week.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, archbishop of Kinshasa, will lead the prayer following the imposition of the pallium and prior to the presentation of the ring.

Apart from representing their respective orders or ranks within the College of Cardinals, they also represent Asia, Europe, and Africa, according to the Vatican.

Tagle, from the order of cardinal-bishops, will represent Asia while Mamberti, from the order of cardinal-deacons, will represent Europe. Ambongo, from the order of cardinal-priests, will represent Africa.

Tagle is expected to say the following as he bestows the ring: “Most Holy Father, may Christ, the Son of the living God, the shepherd and guardian of our souls, who built his Church upon rock, grant you the ring, the seal of Peter the Fisherman, who put his hope in him on the sea of Galilee, and to whom the Lord Jesus entrusted the keys of the Kingdom of heaven.”

“Today you succeed the Blessed Apostle Peter as the Bishop of this Church which presides over the unity of charity, as the Blessed Apostle Paul has taught. May the Spirit of charity, poured into our hearts, grant you the gentleness and strength to preserve, through your ministry, all those who believe in Christ in unity and fellowship.”