Pope Leo XIV, a simple missionary, visited Philippines at least 9 times

ROME— Before ascending to the papacy, Pope Leo XVI forged a deep connection with the Philippines through a series of pastoral visits, deepening bonds with Filipino Augustinians and strengthening the order’s mission in Asia.

Fr. Robert Prevost, an American-born priest who led the Order of Saint Augustine worldwide for more than a decade, visited the country at least nine times over his 12-year term.

His travels took him from historic Augustinian strongholds in Cebu—the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines—to Manila and rural mission areas across the country.

2002: First visit to Iloilo

His inaugural visit took place in 2002, when he led the 5th Intermediate Provincial Chapter held at the University of San Agustin in Iloilo City.

He opened the gathering with Mass on Feb. 4 at the university chapel and concluded it with a liturgy at the Sambag Chapel in Jaro on Feb. 8.

2004: Provincial Chapter and blessings in Cebu

In February 2004, he took part in the 6th Ordinary Provincial Chapter in Cebu.

He also led the blessing of the newly renovated Augustinian Novitiate House and Mohon Friary, both located in Talisay City’s Santo Niño de Cebu Parish.

2006: Celebrating 750 years of the Grand Union

Prevost returned to Iloilo in 2006 for the 6th Provincial Intermediate Chapter, held Feb. 27 to March 3 at the University of San Agustin.

His visit coincided with the Augustinian Jubilee Year, commemorating the 750th anniversary of the Grand Union of the Order in 1256.

2008: Two visits in a year

In February 2008, he presided over the 7th Ordinary Provincial Chapter and the blessing of the Santo Niño Spirituality Center in Consolacion, Cebu.

Later that year, in November, he traveled to Intramuros, Manila, to bless the Professorium of Seminario San Agustin under the Vicariate of the Orient.

2009: Silver Jubilee of the Province

On Jan. 15, 2009, Prevost celebrated a Mass marking the 25th anniversary of the Province of Santo Niño de Cebu’s inauguration, held at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

He also joined a commemorative dinner at the Santo Niño Spirituality Center in Consolacion.

2010: International leadership and local presence

In September 2010, Prevost attended the Intermediate General Chapter of the Order of Saint Augustine, held at the University of Regina Carmeli (now La Consolacion University) in Malolos, Bulacan.

The event opened with Mass on Sept. 19 at San Agustin Church in Intramuros and closed with a liturgy on Sept. 30 at Santo Niño de Cebu Parish in Biñan City, Laguna.

2012: 8th Provincial Chapter in Cebu

In April 2012, Prevost returned to Cebu to preside over the 8th Ordinary Provincial Chapter at the Santo Niño Spirituality Retreat House in Consolacion.

2013: Final visit before the episcopacy

His final visit to the Philippines came in April 2013, when he blessed the pre-novitiate building of the Vicariate of the Orient at San Agustin Church in Intramuros.

While centered on chapter meetings and formation efforts, his visits also included unrecorded trips to various Augustinian communities across the country.

Fr. Eusebio Berdon, who served with Pope Leo on the general council in Rome from 2001 to 2007, described the future pope as a man marked by simplicity and fraternity.

Though now serving the global Church, Berdon believes Pope Leo XVI still holds the Philippines close to his heart.

“I believe he still has the desire to be with us, particularly here in Cebu and maybe also Intramuros in Manila, where our central convents are,” said Berdon, the first and former prior provincial of the Augustinian Province of Santo Niño de Cebu.

“We expect, and we hope, that there would be an occasion for him to come to us here in the Philippines,” he said.