‘Paboritong kapit-bahay in Albay’: Convenience store becomes tourist spot with Mayon Volcano view

A convenience store, set against a breathtaking view of the iconic Mayon Volcano, is becoming the newest tourist attraction in the area.

The recently opened 7-Eleven branch, located in Albay, Bicol, is elevating customers’ experience as it provides a view of the volcano’s form in every frame.

Mayon Volcano, known for its near-perfect symmetry, is attracting up to half a million tourists yearly.

Now, visitors are also drawn to the store located in a well-travelled route beside a gas station in Salugan, Camalig, Albay.



Last month, photos of the store went viral as many are likening it to he iconic image of Japan’s Lawson store with Mt. Fuji in the background.

“It reminded me of the Mount Fuji x Lawson photos sa Japan, but this felt more personal. Local,” the viral post read.

READ: ‘Pinoy version of Mt. Fuji and Lawson’: 7-Eleven photo spot in Albay makes waves online

It has since become a recommended stop on the way to top tourist attractions like the Cagsawa Ruins, Legazpi Boulevard, and Mayon viewing decks, with many visitors capturing postcard-worthy photos of the iconic volcano.

“Part of 7-Eleven’s expansion outside of Metro Manila is also to encourage and support Philippine tourism,” Valerie Gayle Uy, 7-Eleven’s Marketing Communications Division head, said.

“Our brand is also built on bringing every Filipino convenience that extends to their travels, and now having Mayon’s majestic view in the background just sealed the deal,” she added.

The convenience store management said it is also offering satisfying coffee, non-coffee cups as well as snacks that visitors can take as they enjoy the scenery.

Uy invited local and foreign tourists to “take the time to step back and take in the beauty of Mayon and all that Bicol has to offer” as they enjoy the store’s coffee, meals and snacks offering.

— Rosette Adel