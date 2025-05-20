Creative store names go viral amid talks on ‘overpriced’ local brands with Filipino words

A wave of witty store names made the rounds on social media following a discourse on local brand pricing and naming trends on X (formerly Twitter).

An online user on Saturday, May 17, shared their thoughts on what they claimed were “indicators” of a local brand offering overpriced products, citing examples such as “conyo”-speaking owner and the store name using a “deep Filipino word.”

Another X user then responded by claiming that “real” local brands have creative store names like “Potatong Na-Corner.”

The post prompted Filipinos to share photos of stores across the country with witty and humorous names, adding to the online buzz.

These include Finnabcon, a laundry shop’s name inspired by the bakery shop Cinnabon. “Finnabcon” could also refer to the act of using “fabric conditioner.”

Another online user shared a funeral service with a witty name.

“Sorry, but this will be my forever favorite,” the X user said.

sorry but this will be my forever favorite https://t.co/EC3rmFpeMt pic.twitter.com/luarGncuEp — kyle saw 2NE1 (@XIA0THlNGS) May 19, 2025

Another X user shared a photocopying service with a name inspired by the famous OPM band Parokya ni Edgar.

Another online user remembered a funeral parlor with a witty name that plays on the phrase “living things.”

An X user shared a neighborhood parlor with a name inspired by the flag carrier, Philippine Airlines.

Another online user recalled two more shops with amusing names inspired by the fictional character Harry Potter and English pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

A different X user compiled four more shops with names inspired by the movie “Lord of the Rings,” the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” and the luxury jewel retailer Tiffany & Co.

Another shared a picture of a mobile noodle store with a name inspired by the game show “Deal or No Deal.”

There is also a tailor alteration shop whose store name is derived from the phrase, “so it seems.”

laughing everytime i pass through this one 😭 https://t.co/KSnYJjs8E7 pic.twitter.com/ZBfvBMO3BL — sol (@pumcastles) May 19, 2025

Another X user shared the name of a store selling grilled meat with a play on the Filipino word “inihaw.”

While the online user who mentioned “overpriced” local brands did not mention names, another online user namedropped a hair accessory brand.

It is being sold by Bahay Kubo, an apparel brand launched by half-Filipino model and content creator Christina Nadin.

The hair accessory collection costs P11,400 and offers hair scrunchies in different colors made of “100% Mulberry Silk.” It also includes cotton headbands.

inalis ko na name ng brand baka mag jailtime si bakla https://t.co/VUS0sPRqe1 pic.twitter.com/Q2nVfgasxd — 🐇 (@starboyabunda) May 17, 2025

The price of the hair collection earned criticisms anew from some Filipinos who thought it was “beyond overpriced” and “expensive.”

“11k [11,000] for hair ties??? Pambili ng selpon na ‘yan ah,” an X user commented.

“Jusko nasa P100 lang ganyan ko,” another online user replied with a crying emoji.

“Alam ko na pricey ang mulberry silk, pero may ibang brand na nag-o-offer naman ng same products, same materials at lower price. Bili na lang ako sa orange app, tig P5 pa is a,” a different Pinoy commented.

Last year, the same hair accessory collection earned online buzz for the same reason.

A hair scrunchie is a fabric-covered elastic hair tie used to fasten long hair. The elastic hair tie is encased in loose fabric that forms a ruffle when twisted around a ponytail.

Meanwhile, mulberry silk is considered the highest quality of silk available. It originates from Mobus Alba, a tree native to China.

This type of silk is more expensive than other silks because its production process is said to be time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Research said it takes roughly 2,000 cocoons to make just 1 lb (pound) of mulberry silk.