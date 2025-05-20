Creative store names go viral amid talks on ‘overpriced’ local brands with Filipino words

A wave of witty store names made the rounds on social media following a discourse on local brand pricing and naming trends on X (formerly Twitter).
An online user on Saturday, May 17, shared their thoughts on what they claimed were “indicators” of a local brand offering overpriced products, citing examples such as “conyo”-speaking owner and the store name using a “deep Filipino word.”
Another X user then responded by claiming that “real” local brands have creative store names like “Potatong Na-Corner.”
These include Finnabcon, a laundry shop’s name inspired by the bakery shop Cinnabon. “Finnabcon” could also refer to the act of using “fabric conditioner.”
https://t.co/VdijyqwThS pic.twitter.com/ppTB79s9zB
— julyan ୧( ˙Ⱉ˙⠕)୨ (@d0yudonut) May 18, 2025
Another online user shared a funeral service with a witty name.
“Sorry, but this will be my forever favorite,” the X user said.
sorry but this will be my forever favorite https://t.co/EC3rmFpeMt pic.twitter.com/luarGncuEp
— kyle saw 2NE1 (@XIA0THlNGS) May 19, 2025
Another X user shared a photocopying service with a name inspired by the famous OPM band Parokya ni Edgar.
nahalungkat ko lang sa gallery ko 😂 https://t.co/3cKchbVE7c pic.twitter.com/Nt4B7hdDRC
— ji (@woozicatto) May 19, 2025
Another online user remembered a funeral parlor with a witty name that plays on the phrase “living things.”
— Dian Masalanta (@dorothea_a_ha) May 19, 2025
An X user shared a neighborhood parlor with a name inspired by the flag carrier, Philippine Airlines.
won’t forget this diva pic.twitter.com/AtR7qcuKmz
— zoe (@pisstroyer) May 18, 2025
Another online user recalled two more shops with amusing names inspired by the fictional character Harry Potter and English pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
— ll ANLU ll Shiningmother you! (@ANLUfet_) May 18, 2025
A different X user compiled four more shops with names inspired by the movie “Lord of the Rings,” the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” and the luxury jewel retailer Tiffany & Co.
https://t.co/8SS3Kwwlvv pic.twitter.com/cLUyY2tsSc
— Faith 🍉 (@f8jqp) May 19, 2025
Another shared a picture of a mobile noodle store with a name inspired by the game show “Deal or No Deal.”
like.. expect me to b THERE! https://t.co/o5F9g2a5yC pic.twitter.com/bENAouxOtH
— ✧˖° 。ky 。°˖ ✧ (@unreze) May 18, 2025
There is also a tailor alteration shop whose store name is derived from the phrase, “so it seems.”
laughing everytime i pass through this one 😭 https://t.co/KSnYJjs8E7 pic.twitter.com/ZBfvBMO3BL
— sol (@pumcastles) May 19, 2025
Another X user shared the name of a store selling grilled meat with a play on the Filipino word “inihaw.”
😭 https://t.co/F70B6SjCuL pic.twitter.com/TjBiDBDgpm
— jc (@bohosiseol) May 19, 2025
While the online user who mentioned “overpriced” local brands did not mention names, another online user namedropped a hair accessory brand.
It is being sold by Bahay Kubo, an apparel brand launched by half-Filipino model and content creator Christina Nadin.
The hair accessory collection costs P11,400 and offers hair scrunchies in different colors made of “100% Mulberry Silk.” It also includes cotton headbands.
inalis ko na name ng brand baka mag jailtime si bakla https://t.co/VUS0sPRqe1 pic.twitter.com/Q2nVfgasxd
— 🐇 (@starboyabunda) May 17, 2025
The price of the hair collection earned criticisms anew from some Filipinos who thought it was “beyond overpriced” and “expensive.”
“11k [11,000] for hair ties??? Pambili ng selpon na ‘yan ah,” an X user commented.
“Jusko nasa P100 lang ganyan ko,” another online user replied with a crying emoji.
“Alam ko na pricey ang mulberry silk, pero may ibang brand na nag-o-offer naman ng same products, same materials at lower price. Bili na lang ako sa orange app, tig P5 pa is a,” a different Pinoy commented.
Last year, the same hair accessory collection earned online buzz for the same reason.
A hair scrunchie is a fabric-covered elastic hair tie used to fasten long hair. The elastic hair tie is encased in loose fabric that forms a ruffle when twisted around a ponytail.
Meanwhile, mulberry silk is considered the highest quality of silk available. It originates from Mobus Alba, a tree native to China.
This type of silk is more expensive than other silks because its production process is said to be time-consuming and labor-intensive.
Research said it takes roughly 2,000 cocoons to make just 1 lb (pound) of mulberry silk.