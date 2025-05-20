Vice Ganda steals spotlight at Day 1 of Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ concert in Singapore

Actor-host Vice Ganda captivated the audience during the opening night of Lady Gaga’s concert in Singapore on Sunday, May 18.

She wore a striking, Abracadabra-inspired red ensemble designed by Jaz Cerezo. It was complemented with sunglasses and a red cane.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 20, Vice Ganda shared snaps of her outfit and videos from fans who spotted her at the concert held at Singapore’s National Stadium. Some fans even likened her look to Lady Gaga herself.

“Who is this diva? Is that you Gaga?” the text in a video posted by TikTok user @bangbookay reads. The clip shows Vice walking through the stadium as several fans stop to take photos with her.

She was among the attendees of Lady Gaga’s four-show “Mayhem” concert in Singapore. The run kicked off on Sunday, May 18, with additional performances on May 19, May 21, and May 24.

Vice’s post, which featured snippets of her concert look, used Lady Gaga’s song “Perfect Celebrity” as the background audio. She also captioned it with a lyric from another Lady Gaga hit, “Born This Way.”

“My mama told me when I was young, we’re all born superstars,” Vice wrote in the caption.

Several followers and personalities praised Vice’s “unkabogable” look at the “Mayhem” concert.

“PASABOG!! Love you!!” Eva Le Queen of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Drag Race” Season 1, said.

“Grabe! Only you!” celebrity makeup artist RB Chanco said.

“THEE moment!” J Quinn of “Drag Race Philippines” season 3 wrote.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, businesswoman Anna Magkawas, on the other hand, commented with heart-eyes and fire emojis, respectively.

Fashion designer Mark Bumgarner also complemented Vice’s outfit.

“Love this! @jazcerezo @praybeytbenjamin,” he wrote.

Vice’s look also made rounds on social media and drew praise.

A Twitter user commented that Vice is known for her bold and imaginative concert looks.

A Twitter user commented that Vice is known for her bold and imaginative concert looks.

Aside from Vice, two other Filipino drag queens drew attention at Lady Gaga’s concert.

Popstar Bench of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 3 was spotted hyping the “Mayhem” crowd.

Lady Gaga’s longtime impersonator Lady Gagita of “Drag Den” Philippines Season 1 also had a moment with Mother Monster herself and shared a selfie during the concert.

Lady Gaga's longtime impersonator Lady Gagita of "Drag Den" Philippines Season 1 also had a moment with Mother Monster herself and shared a selfie during the concert.

— Janelle Liong