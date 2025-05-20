Marikina shrine is nation’s first minor basilica under Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican has approved the elevation of a diocesan shrine in Marikina City to the status of a minor basilica—the first in the Philippines to receive the honor under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV.

The elevation, granted at the request of Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos of Antipolo, recognizes the spiritual significance and active faith of the community of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross.

The announcement followed the issuance of a Vatican decree dated May 13, 2025, by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Although the petition was filed in December 2024 during the papacy of Pope Francis, the decree was issued five days after Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected pope.

The shrine is now the second minor basilica in the Diocese of Antipolo, joining the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Taytay, which received the title in early 2024.

Santos called the elevation a “momentous blessing” and “sacred recognition” for the shrine and the diocese.

“May this basilica become a haven of prayer, renewal, and spiritual refuge, echoing the love and mercy of God to all who seek Him,” he said.

The bishop said the two minor basilicas in the Antipolo diocese stand as pillars of devotion, inviting pilgrims and worshippers “to encounter Christ in a profound and transformative way.”

“As we celebrate this divine gift, may we continue to nurture and strengthen our faith, bringing forth the spirit of evangelization in our community,” he said.

Established as a parish in 1975, the shrine is the oldest church in the Philippines dedicated to St. Paul of the Cross. First served by the Passionist Fathers, pastoral care of the parish was turned over to the diocese in 2004.

The shrine is also home to the pontifically crowned image of the Nuestra Señora de Fatima de Marikina.

Churches with the title of minor basilica are marked in a special way by their connection to the pope and the Church of Rome, and serve as a sign and symbol of the universality of the church.

Basilicas are granted the privilege of an “ombrellino”—a red and yellow cone-shaped canopy—and a “tintinnabulum,” a bell mounted on a pole that can be carried in processions.

They are also permitted to use the crossed papal keys on banners and signs.