Production house drops Lady Morgana from show amid sexual assault allegations

Trigger Warning: Contains mention of sexual abuse

Production house The Playhouse PH announced that it has removed “Drag Race Philippines” Miss Congeniality Lady Morgana from the lineup of performing queens amid sexual abuse allegations against her.

On Thursday, May 22, the production house said the drag queen “will no longer be participating” in its “Miss Congeniality Roast” show after sexual assault accusations against her surfaced online.

“We regret, however, that there will be no refunds given this change. We thank you for your kind understanding,” the production house said in a statement.

It did not mention further details.

“The Congeniality Roast” is a show marketed as a “night full of hate and dark humor” among drag queens and performers.

Lady Morgana was among the performers included in the lineup for the show’s fifth edition, which is slated for June 5 at the Music Museum.

Lady Morgana earlier issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter), saying that she will “take accountability” for her actions.

“Una sa lahat, humihingi po ako ng tawad sa ano po nagawang kamalian sa kapwa ko at sa mga accusations sa akin… ang mga nagawa kong kamalian bunga ng kalasingan at kagagahan ko… itong pangyayari ito ay malaking aral sa akin at pinagsisihan kong Lubusan…” she wrote.

“Alam ko na-dissapoint ko po kayo at galit na galit sa akin… humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa Diyos at sa aking kapwa… tao po ako nagkakamali… I will do better, not just a performer, but being a GOOD person…” Lady Morgana added.

A full version of her statement can be viewed in a thread below:

ang mga nagawa kong kamalian bunga ng kalasingan at kagagahan ko.. itong pangyayari ito ay malaking aral sa akin at pinagsisihan ko — Lady Morgana 4ever DALAYGON (@itsladymorgana) May 21, 2025

Allegations of sexual assault against Lady Morgana circulated on the same platform, where an individual revealed of previously taking a “PA job” for the drag queen.

The name of “Drag Den” alum Lady Gagita, another drag queen, also surfaced in a sexual assault accusation posted by another online user.

The Lady Gaga impersonator has not yet publicly addressed the issue.