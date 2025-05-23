YouTube adds option to shop while watching videos. Here’s what to know.

Who would have thought that a video-sharing platform could become a shopping hub?

YouTube Shopping is a new initiative that lets viewers buy products directly from videos—whether in vlogs, shorts, ads, or live streams.

The feature enables creators to showcase products directly in their videos, allowing viewers to browse and purchase items without leaving the content or digging through descriptions.

Viewers can simply click the shopping button or check the product shelf below the video to browse and buy featured items with ease.

“No more pausing, opening a new browser, and playing detective to find that item,” the platform said.

YouTube Shopping’s product highlight feature also helps users discover items they might not have come across on their own.

“Think of it as a personalized shopping mall where the window displays are your favorite videos, leading you to unexpected treasures and fresh ideas,” the video sharing platform said.

Viewers can make more informed choices by seeing products in action, hearing detailed reviews, and watching real-time tutorials from trusted creators.

The feature also includes “Shopping Collections”, curated lists that group products by theme, such as “WFH setup” or “beginner-friendly makeup kit.”

It simplifies discovery by letting viewers browse a range of related products, curated by creators whose style or expertise they trust.

Here’s how content creators can create their own “Shopping Collection” for their viewers:

The feature also gives users access to special deals or exclusive products available only through a content creator’s channel.

YouTube Shopping is an initiative in partnership with e-commerce platform Shopee, which aims to help make online shopping safer and reduce scams.

Content creators can now directly tag the products they recommend in their videos, making it easier for viewers to buy without searching through many links in the description. The tag acts as a direct link to the product..

Shopee Philippines head Vincent Lee said the direct tagging minimizes the risk of getting scammed.

“Whenever a scam happens, a lot of times, it happens with a broken linkage… When you can connect directly, tag the product directly, you make sure it links correctly to the Shopee app, then there is no room for scam and fraud,” he was quoted as saying.