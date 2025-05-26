Pope Leo XIV assigns Cardinal Tagle to titular a church the pontiff once held

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as the new titular of Albano, a suburbicarian diocese the pontiff himself once held before his election.

Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, succeeds Pope Leo — formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost — who had held the title of cardinal bishop of Albano since February 2025.

Before his election as pope, Pope Leo served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis.

The Diocese of Albano, located just outside Rome, is one of seven suburbicarian sees historically associated with cardinal bishops, the highest-ranking order within the College of Cardinals.

Before receiving the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano, Tagle had served as cardinal priest of the Church of San Felice da Cantalice in Centocelle since 2012.

In 2022, Pope Francis elevated him to the order of cardinal bishops, assigning him to the same titular church.