DTI issues advisory on Yaris Cross HEV panoramic roof flaw

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised certain owners of the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) to have their panoramic roof glass inspected, following the discovery of an incorrect application during production.

DTI Consumer Care announced on Monday, May 26, that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is conducting a “Special Service Campaign” for 5,086 units of the Yaris Cross HEV produced between May 29, 2023, and Nov. 18, 2024.

The service campaign covers the Yaris Cross HEV’s panoramic roof.

“During a certain production period, incorrect application of the glass primer may result in a reduced adhesive bond between the roof glass and the roof panel,” the DTI Consumer Care said in a post.

“If the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, the worst-case scenario is that the Panoramic Roof Glass may detach from the vehicle roof, increasing the risk of accident to other road users,” it added.

The DTI said affected customers may contact any authorized Toyota dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, have the panoramic roof glass repaired or replaced at no cost.

It added that customers can also check if their unit is affected by visiting this link.

The TMP also said that customers may schedule the repair or replacement of their panoramic roof glass during their periodic maintenance appointment, if the vehicle is already due or nearing its regular service schedule.

For further inquiries, customers may contact any authorized Toyota dealership or call its Customer Assistance Center hotline at +632 8819 2912, email [email protected], send a direct message through the TMP Official Facebook Page, or “Contact Support” on the MyToyotaPH app.

The Toyota Yaris Cross HEV is the Japanese carmaker’s “best priced” five-seater subcompact sports utility vehicle, known for its fuel-efficiency system due to its hybrid setup.