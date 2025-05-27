Father of slain Maguad siblings thanks Dimples Romana for honoring family story

Cruz Maguad, father of the slain siblings in North Cotabato, thanked Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana for her full support and moving performance in the two-part “Maalala Mo Kaya” (MMK) special that dramatized their family’s story.

On Sunday, May 25, the Maguad patriarch responded to a Facebook post by the actress, who reflected on her role as Lovella Maguad, the mother of slain teens Crizzle Gwynn and Crizzule Louis “Boyboy” Maguad,in “MMK: The Maguad Family Story.”

Gwynn and Boyboy were killed in December 2021 by their foster sibling, Janice Sebial Emuelin, and her friend Esmeraldo Canedo Jr., an altar boy.

RELATED: Mother of slain Maguad siblings claims sacristan one of alleged suspects in crime

The case went viral online, with many comparing it to the 2009 psychological horror film “Orphan,“ which follows an adopted girl who deceives a family and disrupts their lives.

READ: #JusticeForMaguadSiblings: Calls for justice mount for siblings slain in North Cotabato | ‘Girl scout full of love’: Tributes pour in for slain Maguad sibling | Netizens asked to refrain from posting pics, videos of Maguad siblings’ remains

Based on reports, Janice was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 32 years in prison, while Esmeraldo was given a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 37 years.

The court also ruled that neither is eligible for parole.

Both were minors at the time of the crime.

The case was dramatized in a two-part “MMK” special, portraying the Maguad family’s life before and after the killings and their journey toward truth, justice, and healing amid grief.

Following the airing, Dimples reflected on her role in the dramatization, expressing gratitude to those who praised her portrayal and supported the grieving couple.

“[Eight] years ago, I was part of the first [two]-part @mmkofficial Mother’s Day special directed by Direk @directfromncn and Direk @dadolumibao with my best friend, @therealangellocsin. One of my most memorable projects as an actor,” Dimples wrote on Sunday.

“And now, the #MMKMaguadFamilyStory directed by Direk @onatdiaz. Maraming, Maraming Salamat po sa mainit ninyong pagtanggap sa aming paglalahad ng kanilang kwento. Sa lahat po ng nag-tag sa amin ng posts nila, sa inyo pong mga comments, nababasa ko po ang lahat,” she added.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng nakiramay kina Ma’am Lovella at Sir Cruz. Sa lahat po ng nagdadasal para kina Gwynn at Boyboy — para sa kapayapaan at hustisya para sa kanila pong pamilya. To be a storyteller through my craft is the greatest gift of what I do. To make people feel how they feel,” the actress added.

“In our own little way, letting them know that they are not alone, in this journey, in the pursuit of justice and peace. Salamat po, @mmkofficial @rcdnarratives @abscbn @iwanttfc @starmagicphils sa patuloy pong pagtitiwla sa amin. Muli po, Maraming, Maraming Salamat,” Dimples said.

Cruz reposted Dimple’s post.

“Thank you very much, ma’am Dimples, for giving importance, love and full support to our family story in honor of our late children, Gwynn and Boyboy,” the patriarch wrote.

Dimples previously shared that filming the “MMK” story was “difficult” and “painful,” especially as a real-life celebrity mom.

“Kapag naging magulang ka, ipinagdadasal mo na humaba pa ang buhay mo para makasama mo ng matagal ang mga anak mo. Pero paano nga ba kung mauna sila sa’yo?” she wrote on Instagram before.

“The unimaginable pain of losing a child. The Maguad family story has left a mark in my heart that will never go away,” the actress added.

Based on real accounts, ABS-CBN Studios said that the “MMK” dramatization of the Maguad case also highlights the silent battles faced by grieving parents — the guilt, anger and the effort to keep their children’s memory alive in the face of loss.