Vico Sotto gets teased online over birthday greeting for mom

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s on Tuesday, May 27, drew playful reactions online following his photo birthday greeting for his mother, actress Coney Reyes.

Many social media users were amused by Sotto’s birthday greeting on Instagram, which featured a photo of Reyes holding a baby, edited to include a toddler Sotto wearing sunglasses.

“Happy Birthday Mama love you!” Vico wrote in his post with kissing, hugging and smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Online users then teased the mayor for the humorous greeting that showcased his photo editing skills.

“Galing ng edit, mayor,” an Instagram user commented.

“‘Graphic design is my passion,'” another quipped.

“San po kayo nag-edit mayor?” an Instagram user asked.

The mayor then responded in jest, “Sa sasakyan po.”

Reyes also laughed off her son’s greeting.

“Ahahaha ano ba yan! Love you, son! Thank you for your birthday prayer for me this morning!” Reyes wrote with a laughing emoji.

The post follows earlier lighthearted teasing of the mayor over his phone’s camera quality, which some users jokingly called “less than stellar.”

Back in December 2024, Sotto posted a video taken on his phone, but the grainy footage led to playful comments suggesting it looked more like CCTV footage than a personal recording.

Earlier this month, a tech store also joked about upgrading Sotto’s mobile phone following his landslide victory in the mayoral elections in the 2025 polls.

Motivational speaker and financial consultant Chinkee Tan earlier shared that Sotto used a basic mobile phone, something Sotto himself confirmed, noting it came free with his postpaid plan.

— Rosette Adel and Janelle Liong