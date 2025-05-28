‘Pan de Nora’: How a heritage bakeshop is honoring ‘Superstar’ Nora Aunor

An 86-year-old bakeshop in Quezon City is honoring late National Artist Nora Aunor with a special creation.

Kamuning Bakeshop Cafe is offering the “Pan de Nora,” a soft, golden-brown bread with cheese and butter.

It is said to have a mildly sweet flavor and features a single raisin on top, a symbolic nod to Nora’s iconic facial mole.

Wilson Lee Flores, owner of the bakeshop, said the pastry was inspired by the late Philippine film icon, whom he greatly admires.

“Sobra akong hanga sa kanya… Ang dami kong narinig na kwento na napakabuting tao daw [ni Nora Aunor],” he said in an interview with GMA Network’s “Unang Hirit.”

The tribute bread debuted at the bakeshop on May 21, in honor of Nora’s birthday.

“Hindi bale na konti lang ang kita, ang habol lang natin, i-honor siya,” Flores said to the Philippine Entertainment Portal before.

He added that they made the bread affordable at P25 to reflect Nora’s appeal to the masses.

“Ayoko ng mahal na presyo kasi kailangan pangmasa dahil si Nora, hindi elitist ang image niya, kaya ginawa naming affordable ang Pan de Nora,” Flores shared.

Nora, known as the “Superstar” of the local cinema, passed away last April.

The National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts had an extensive filmography of 170 movies, a figure surpassed only by the countless awards and honors she received from both local and international organizations.

With a career spanning seven decades, Nora’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to her craft made her the most awarded actress in the 50-year history of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The screen legend also scored a grand slam in 1990 when five award-giving bodies — the Urian, FAMAS (Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences), FAP (Film Academy of the Philippines), MMFF and PMPC (Philippine Movie Press Club) — awarded her Best Actress for her acting in “Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina?”

Beyond the silver screen, Nora was also a gifted singer, rising to fame as a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion at just 14 years old. Over the years, she recorded 25 studio albums and released 260 singles.

