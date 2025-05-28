How Iloilo coffee shop responded to Pambansang Yobab’s review of menu offerings

A coffee shop in Iloilo City responded to the perceived harsh comments of content creator Euleen Castro, also known as “Pambansang Yobab,” about their menu offerings in a TikTok post.

Euleen shared a video of herself commenting on some of the food and beverage offerings of Coffeebreak, a 21-year-old cafe that prides itself on being a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

The internet personality was seen showcasing an assortment of cakes, pasta, and drinks in front of her.

“Out of all of you,” she said, gesturing to the plates before her. “Walang masarap.”

Her companion was heard laughing in the background.

“Even the drinks. Even the lasagna. Lahat tabang,” Euleen said.

“Ang dami niyo diyan, walang masarap sa inyo, ni isa!” she later exclaimed, adding a profanity in the end.

Euleen captioned her video with the following:

“Kanya kanya po tayo ng panlasa, pwedeng hindi masarap sa’kin pero sa iba, masarap.”

Coffeebreak later released a statement and said that “constructive criticism can always be communicated respectfully.”

“Thank you for sharing your thoughts, Ms. Euleen Castro, about your recent visit to Coffeebreak. We appreciate all feedback, as it helps us learn and improve. However, we were taken aback by the strong and explicit language used in your review,” it said on Tuesday, May 27.

“While we understand that not everyone will share the same taste, we believe that constructive criticism can always be communicated respectfully,” it added.

“We’re proud of the work our team puts into creating a positive experience for every guest, and language that crosses the line can be disheartening-not only to us but to the people who work hard every day to serve our customers,” the cafe said.

“Coffeebreak has been serving coffee lovers for 20 years, and while we recognize there is always room for improvement, we’ve never received an insulting feedback such as yours,” it continued.

“If you had shared your concerns with our staff during your visit, we would have been more than happy to enhance your food or drinks to your liking. We truly value guest satisfaction and do our best to accommodate preferences whenever possible,” the cafe said.

Coffeebreak shared that it will continue to provide a “warm, satisfying experience” to its guests and “continuously grow from feedback shared with sincerity and respect.”

The spokesperson of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas also released a statement expressing support for Coffeebreak in light of the incident.

“As one of Iloilo City’s homegrown brands, Coffeebreak has long been a part of our community’s growth, proudly serving Ilonggos for over two decades with consistency, dedication, and warmth,” Joy Fantilaga-Gorzal said.

“On behalf of Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, we affirm the importance of protecting our local businesses while also ensuring that customer voices are heard and treated with dignity. Feedback, whether positive or critical, plays a vital role in our collective growth, but it must be expressed and addressed with mutual respect and responsibility,” she added.

“We encourage all establishments to continue striving for improvement and upholding the Ilonggo brand of service that is warm, courteous, and inclusive,” Treñas’ spokesperson said.

“At the same time, we urge content creators and the public to be constructive and compassionate in the way they express their opinions, especially in a digital space where words can have far-reaching impact. The City Government of Iloilo stands with our local entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to provide quality service and create meaningful experiences for their patrons,” she added.

Coffeebreak offers various coffee blends and other beverages like Cappuccino, Caramel Macchiato Frappe, Matcha Almond, Taro Milk Tea, and Strawberry Smoothie.

It also offers cakes in different variants like Red Velvet, Kitkat, Blueberry, and pastries like Chocolate Chip Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, and Choco Banana Muffins, among others.