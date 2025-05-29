Food vloggers, personalities weigh in on Pambansang Yobab’s cafe review

Food content creators and other personalities offered their support to the coffee shop reviewed by content creator Euleen Castro or “Pambansang Yobab,” for its menu offerings.

Euleen recently shared a TikTok clip exclaiming that none of Coffeebreak‘s food and beverages tasted good, adding that they “lacked taste.”

“Ang dami niyo diyan, walang masarap sa inyo, ni isa!” she said, adding a profanity in the end.

Coffeebreak acknowledged her comments and said that “constructive criticism can always be communicated respectfully.”

It described her comments as “insulting feedback” and said that they “would have been more than happy” to “enhance the food and drinks” to her liking if she had shared their concerns with the staff instead.

Coffeebreak shared that it will continue to provide a “warm, satisfying experience” to its guests and “continuously grow from feedback shared with sincerity and respect.”

Meanwhile, some digital creators posted their thoughts about the incident, offering their support to the Iloilo-based cafe.

Kevin Michael Garcia of the “EAT’s a Small World” page posted a picture of himself in an airport on Wednesday, May 28, with the caption, “BRB [Be right back], punta lang ILOILO, mag-vlog ng cakes pero ‘di ko sisiraan.”

“There’s a reason why I choose to not to expose the bad feedback sa restos [restaurants] or food items. I’d rather talk to their staff, manager, soc med [social media] and discuss my issue than ipagsigawan pa sa platform ko. That’s my take sa issue na ito. Mahal ko ang ILOILO, period,” he wrote.

“Delete ko na lang VIDEO ko kaysa manira ng resto,” the content creator added.

Content creator Olly of the “otakoyakisoba” family also said that there is a “difference between being constructive and just criticizing without any specifics.”

“We have to give a little grace and room for improvement so businesses can do better. There’s also a difference in criticizing a huge global franchise and a local business. Local and smaller businesses are more dependent on reviews,” he said on Thursday, May 29.

“As content creators and influencers, we have to choose our words carefully, especially when we’re talking about things that involve people’s livelihoods. A little more respect and nuance [are] needed for reviews that will affect others. We can all learn from our mistakes and do better,” Olly added.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz also shared his thoughts on the controversial review, quoting actor Enchong Dee, who advised him to refrain from posting negative reviews about food.

“‘Pag hindi ka nasarapan sa pagkain, ‘wag mong i-post na hindi masarap. Sabihin mo lang, hindi nakapasa sa panlasa mo. Kasi, hindi naman magkakapareho ang taste buds natin. Pwedeng hindi masarap sa ‘yo, pero sa iba, masarap,” Ogie wrote, quoting the actor.

“Hangga’t kakayanin, hindi tayo para manira ng negosyo, lalo na sa food business. At online food delivery. Basta ‘pag pinadadalhan ako para matikman ang kanilang produkto, thank you. Pero ‘pag ‘di ko type ‘yung luto o ‘yung lasa, pina-private message ko at nagsa-suggest ako,” the talent manager said.

“Siyempre, iniisip ko din, baka doon sa negosyong ‘yon humuhugot ng pambayad ng kuryente at tubig ‘yung tao o kaya ay pang-tuition ng anak, nagpapasweldo sa mga tauhan, tapos, sisirain ko lang? ‘Wag. Hindi tama. Kung hindi masarap, dini-DM ko para i-improve niya,” Ogie added.

Startup founder MK Bertulfo also expressed disapproval at how Euleen reviewed the coffee shop.

“Recently, a food review went viral for all the wrong reasons. Harsh words, exaggerated reactions, and zero regard for the people behind the plate. Whether you’re a food vlogger, freelancer, or business owner, how you give feedback reflects more on you than on the thing you’re criticizing,” she wrote.

“If you’re a content creator, influencer, or freelancer, your words hold weight. Don’t let ‘authenticity’ become an excuse for insensitivity. Feedback can be real and respectful,” MK added.

Coffeebreak is a 21-year-old cafe in Iloilo City that prides itself on being a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

It offers various coffee blends and other beverages like Cappuccino, Caramel Macchiato Frappe, Matcha Almond, Taro Milk Tea, and Strawberry Smoothie.

It also offers cakes in different variants like Red Velvet, Kitkat, Blueberry, and pastries like Chocolate Chip Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, and Choco Banana Muffins, among others.