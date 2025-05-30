‘Church is your home,’ archbishop tells youth ahead of NYD

A Catholic archbishop emphasized the vital role of young people in the life of the Church, calling them not just a demographic priority but a spiritual cornerstone.

In his message for National Youth Day 2025, Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to “renew our attention and zeal towards the reawakening, fuller formation, and animation of young people.”

“You are significant not only because of your number who need to be evangelized but also because the Church is your home,” said Alarcon, who is also the chairman of the bishops’ Commission on Youth. “Here, you are especially recognized as ‘beloved, gifted, and empowered.’”

He praised the enthusiasm and openness of the youth attending NYD, noting their willingness to meet others, gain new experiences, and grow personally through faith.

“You may feel the warmth of the homes and hearts which people open for you. Believe that we, Christians, welcome Christ when we welcome guests. Be at home,” he said.

In a call to mission, the archbishop encouraged the youth to share the Good News and support one another in living out their faith.

Quoting Pope Leo XIV, he urged them to “face courageously every obstacle so you can give the best of yourselves according to God’s plan.”

“Remind one another that God is not only our hope but also our home,” Alarcon added.

Thousands of young pilgrims from across the country are expected to gather in the “pilgrim city” of Naga — home of the revered Our Lady of Peñafrancia — for the NYD festivities from June 10 to 14.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines declared every Dec. 16 as National Youth Day in 1986 to demonstrate the Philippine Church’s love for young people.

Held in a different host diocese every two or three years, with local celebrations in between, NYD serves as a time for youth to celebrate and deepen their faith, offering a unique opportunity to come together as one community.

The last NYD was held in Cebu City in April 2019 and drew more than 20,000 pilgrims from across the country.

The Caceres archdiocese was originally set to host NYD in 2021 as part of the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.