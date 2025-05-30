Photos of allegedly covered license plates make rounds during NCAP enforcement

More pictures of motorcycle riders covering parts of their license plates circulated online amid the implementation of the No-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) in Metro Manila.

TikTok user @kristofferalien shared images motorcycles with partially covered license plates.

It remains unverified whether the coverings were intentionally done to evade the NCAP.

The TikTok user also gave playful names to each attempt at covering the plates, dubbing them the “Bisyo Concept,” “Pandemic Concept,” “Organic Concept,” “Kupas Concept,” “Tape Concept,” “Tape Concept 2.0,” “Sampayan Concept,” “Karton Concept” and the “Plato Concept.”

In the “Bisyo Concept,” a cigarette pack dangled over the license plate, while the “Pandemic Concept” featured a face mask stretched across it.

Meanwhile, the “Organic Concept” used dry leaves to obscure the plate, while the “Kupas Concept” featured faded or barely readable license text.

The “Tape Concept,” which has drawn the attention of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), involved using packing tape to partially cover the license plate.

The “Sampayan Concept” featured what looked like a cloth draped over part of the license plate, while the “Karton Concept” displayed a piece of cardboard in place of a plate, bearing the handwritten text, “No Registration.”

Meanwhile, the “Plato Concept” featured a paper plate used in place of a license plate, with the handwritten label, “Temporary Plate.”

The TikTok user also included an image of a motorcycle on the road with no license plate attached.

He included the following hashtags in his post: “#NCAP, “#mmda,” “#nocontactapprehension,” “#platenumber,” and “#ncap2025.”

Some TikTok users expressed disappointment in the comments section over the alleged attempts to conceal license plates.

“Pinatunayan niyo lang na mga kamote kayong mga naka-motor, mga walang pinag-aralan at walang mga disiplina sa sarili,” an online user commented.

“Kamote” is a colloquial term for a motorist who is reckless on the road and disregards traffic rules.

“Mukhang mahirap talagang ma-achieve ang pag-unlad ng Pilipinas, may kanya-kanyang talino eh,” another online user wrote.

“Dapat mas malaki ang multa ‘pag ganyang deliberately tinatakpan. 5k [P5,000] agad tapos 6 [six] months suspension,” a different online user said.

On Friday, May 30, the LTO suspended the driver’s license of a motorcycle rider who covered his license plate with tape to evade the NCAP on major roads in the metro.

The post previously went viral on social media, captioned: “NCAP? no problem, magaya nga”

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the registered owner is a resident of San Juan City.

“We already issued a show cause order against the registered owner of this motorcycle, wherein we also informed him that his driver’s license is suspended for 90 days,” he said in a statement.

The LTO said the registered owner of the motorcycle is facing cases for violation of Section 18 Paragraph 2 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, particularly on the usage of number plates, and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The law particularly states the following:

At all times, every motor vehicle shall display in conspicuous places, one in front and one in the rear thereof, the said number plates.

The number plates shall be kept clean and cared for, and shall be firmly affixed to the motor vehicle in such a manner as will make it entirely visible and always legible.

The NCAP, which was implemented starting May 26, is the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) response to strengthen traffic enforcement efforts, particularly in light of the upcoming EDSA rehabilitation.

The EDSA rehabilitation is the planned upgrade of the major thoroughfare, which includes pavement replacement, improved pedestrian lanes, and flood management upgrades.

Meanwhile, the NCAP uses closed-circuit television (CCTV), digital cameras, or technology to catch traffic violators on video or in photos, replacing the need for on-ground enforcers.

Violators are caught through the identification of license plates.

It is in effect across major Metro Manila roads, including EDSA, Araneta Avenue, Recto, C.P. Garcia, Shaw Boulevard, Rizal Avenue, Marcos Highway, and Commonwealth Avenue.

