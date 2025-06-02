‘Inconvenience’ woes: Convenience store on cashless payment issues

A convenience store is working to resolve ongoing issues with its cashless payment systems following widespread complaints on X (formerly Twitter) from Filipinos citing frequent transaction failures.

On Wednesday, May 28, an X user shared his experience with 7-Eleven Philippines, claiming he faced difficulties when attempting cashless transactions.

“‘Lang kwenta talaga @711philippines. Laging sira connection. ‘Down’ daw GCash. Tapos ayaw pang mag-accept ng card payments. A ‘convenience’ store making our lives inconvenient,” online user Paul (@pmdrglj) wrote.

lang kwenta talaga @711philippines. laging sira connection. “down” daw gcash. tapos ayaw pang mag-accept ng card payments. a “convenience” store making our lives inconvenient — Paul | ᜉᜓᜎ͓ (@pmdrglj) May 28, 2025

He later followed up, saying he spoke with someone from the 7-Eleven Philippines hotline.

“I called their hotline, sabi ni ate girl sa’kin, ‘May apat na stores naman po na tumatanggap ng card payments.’ And na coincidence lang daw na ‘di gumagana GCash sa stores nila,” Paul said in the replies thread.

His post has gone viral, earning 19,000 likes, 3,100 reposts, and 445 replies, with several Filipinos echoing his concerns.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, issue rin namin [‘to] sa branch malapit sa office namin. Laging down ‘yung cashless [or] GCash options,” another wrote.

“Madalas dala lang namin phone, wala na dalang purse kaso olats talaga. Akala ko dun lang sa branch na ‘yun, so sa lahat pala? Paki ayos naman po, @711philippines,” the X user added.

“HAHAHAHA one time, I’m outside, wala akong dalang cash. Only GCash and online banking. Tas kumuha ako ng hotdog sandwich then proceeded to pay sa cashier kaso ‘down’ daw GCash nila, pero we tried [three] times. Ta’s nilapag ko na lang sa counter ung sw [sandwich] then [got] out,” another X user said.

“Lagi nangyayari sa akin ‘yan, lagi ko tinatanong if nag-accept sila ng GCash, wala, daw down, tapos may mga massungit pa cashier. Sabi ng iba, tamad lang daw cashier,” a different online user commented.

“I’ve never been to a 7/11 where their GCash is working and I’m not even lying,” another X user wrote.

GCash is a popular mobile payment service that allows users to make transactions using their e-wallets instead of cash.

7-Eleven Philippines’ response

Interaksyon reached out to 7-Eleven Philippines, whose representative acknowledged the public’s “dissatisfaction” with the store’s cashless payment system.

Valerie Uy, division head of the Philippine Seven Corp’s marketing communications, admitted that 7-Eleven staff have been informing them of the concern “for some time now.”

“We began efforts to improve the technology involved soon after,” she said in a statement sent to Interaskyon.

“We expected to have completed the necessary upgrades some time ago, but the truth is that, doing so is complex because different third-party systems are involved,” Uy said.

“While getting multiple partners to work together is always a challenge, rest assured that we are doing everything within our capabilities to resolve this in collaboration with our suppliers,” she added.

Uy also thanked customers for “continuing to bring this issue to light — clearly and consistently.”

“It’s your voices that have helped push this long-running project to where it belongs: at the very top of our priority list. We believe your feedback will encourage all involved parties to give this the full attention it requires,” she said.

“We are looking forward to getting this issue resolved in the next few months as we continue to remain committed to our promise since 1990: to make the daily lives of Filipinos easier by providing modern convenience,” Uy added.

7-Eleven is considered the largest convenience store chain in the world, with approximately 83,485 stores across countries including Japan, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore and Sweden.