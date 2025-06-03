Marketing for the next generation: HSMA to spotlight youth upskilling at 3rd summit

With more young individuals entering the industry, a hotel association president emphasized the need to adapt to the needs of these “new breeds” to encourage them to stay in the workforce.

Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) president Loleth So said the younger generation has different needs compared to previous ones.



“You need to really evolve as well internally to be able to make them stay and love the industry,” So said in an interview during the launch of 3rd HSMA Sales & Marketing Summit on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“Because if you don’t evolve and you remain to be traditional, your relevance will be lost. Then, eventually, they’ll inch you out of the industry already.”

She said that the younger generation may become dissatisfied and leave if the hotel industry continues to stick to conventional practices.

“So, if you keep hammering on traditional processes, it will never work. And they will never abide by it,” So said.

The HSMA president emphasized the need for new approaches in workplace processes, noting that younger workers often seek “meaning” and better work-life balance.

So cited that the process should reflect the younger workers who are career-driven and seeking development, stressing the importance of collaboration between the sales and marketing teams and human resources.

“They always ask, what’s in it for me? What’s in it for my career? So the important thing is, kailangan masagot yun,” she said.

According to So, around 80% of those working in the industry are younger workers, who represent the next generation poised to drive improvements in Philippine tourism.

At its third summit, HSMA will also tackle emerging trends and key issues shaping the current tourism landscape.

The one-day Sales and Marketing Summit will take place on June 19 at the Grand Ballroom of the City of Dreams Manila, Parañaque City.

This year’s theme, “Leading the Shift: Redefining Hospitality Sales and Marketing for the Next Generation,” will focus on adopting innovations, improving commercial strategies, and establishing future-ready teams.

Apart from the leadership development for the generation of sales and marketing professionals, the summit would also cover topics, namely, the impact of government policies on hospitality businesses, the channel management and distribution strategies, revenue optimization and AI-driven marketing, and network building in the industry.

The summit, which would feature various industry keynote speakers, is divided into the following nine segments:

A speech on “The Power of Policy: How Government Decisions Shape the Future of Hospitality” with Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Jonvic Remulla;

A panel discussion on “Executive Insights: Empowering Sales and Marketing Teams into the Future” with Chroma Hospitality Vice President for Sales and Marketing Carmela Bocanegra, Lanson Place Mall of Asia Director of Human Resources Wilma Estaura, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria Cluster General Manager Patria Puyat, and Bayview Park Hotel General Manager Eugene Yap;

“Next-Gen Sales and Marketing Leaders: What It Takes to Win in an Evolving Market Landscape” discussion with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Cloefe Albiso;

A talk on “The Ripple Effect: How Global Economic Shifts Reshape Local Hospitality” by Enrico Basilio, Director of the Center for Policy and Executive Development of the University of the Philippines;

A panel discussion with online travel platforms leaders, namely Booking.com PH Market Team Manager Raissa Roque, Klook Philippines Business Development Head for Hotels Mich Briones, and Trip.com Country General Manager for Vietnam and Philippines Steve Nguyen in “Channel Power Play: Striking the Right Balance Between Online Channel and Direct” ;

A briefing on “Flow to Grow: Optimizing Revenue and Distribution Synergy” with Patrick Torres, Vice President of Sourcing MEAPAC at HBX Group;

“From RFP to Reality: Streamlining the Group Booking Journey” with Rajah Tours Philippines President Jose Clemente;

A briefing on artificial intelligence, “From Data to Delight: How AI Drives the Future of Hospitality” by Jerome dela Cruz, the director of Business Development APAC at HyperGuest; and

A panel discussion on “Relationship ROI: Turning Connections into Conversions” with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships Claire Del Rosario-Bernabe, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort Commercial Director Nora Fajardo, Chroma Hospitality Assistant Vice President of Sales Cecille Kimpo, Seda Residences Makati Director of Sales and Marketing Fatima Nottingham, The Ascott Limited Cluster Director of Sales and Distribution Denise Olegario, and Manila Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing Kim Tan

At least 350 attendees are expected to join the event.

The registration fee is P3,800 for association members and P4,800 for non-members.

HSMA is the organization of hotel sales and marketing leaders in the country. Its summit serves as a learning and networking event for hospitality professionals in the country.