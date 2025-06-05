PHLPost issues commemorative stamp honoring Pope Francis

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has issued a special commemorative stamp honoring the late Pope Francis.

Unveiled this week, the stamp is issued in a se-tenant format—a pair of connected stamps, each with a distinct design.

One stamp highlights Pope Francis’ hallmark spiritual simplicity and humility. The other emphasizes his global advocacy for peace, social justice and environmental care.

PHLPost officials said the two-stamp design represents the dual nature of Pope Francis’ mission: as the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church and as a global voice for humanitarian causes.

“Through this stamp, we are sending a message of unity, love, and faith that transcends borders,” PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos said in a statement. “Pope Francis has inspired millions with his message of hope, mercy and unity.”

PHLPost printed 20,000 copies of the commemorative stamp, along with 1,000 official first day covers, which feature the stamps and a cancellation postmark bearing the official release date. These limited-edition items are expected to draw strong interest from collectors and philatelists.

PHLPost has a long tradition of honoring notable figures and historic events through stamps, with Pope Francis a recurring subject. In 2015, a special stamp marked his historic apostolic visit to the Philippines. The year before, a commemorative stamp was issued for the first anniversary of his election to the papacy.

Officials said the latest release continues the agency’s mission of using philately not only as an art form but also as a medium for education, cultural expression and heritage preservation.

The commemorative stamps and first day covers are now available at the Manila Central Post Office and select branches nationwide.

PHLPost is encouraging collectors and the public to obtain the limited-edition stamps, which honor a global figure known for “humility, faith and unwavering service to others.”