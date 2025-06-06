‘Pangarap niya’: Taylor Lautner impersonator’s wife thanks supporters for new wheels

The wife of Taylor Lautner impersonator Cristopher Diwata expressed her gratitude to Filipinos who supported her husband after he was able to buy a car for their family.

Ronalyn Diwata shared photos of her family posing with a second-hand Ford EcoSport, saying her husband had long wanted to own a car.

“Thank you sa mga sumoporta sa asawa ko mula noon until now, dahil po sa inyo, natupad [niya] unti-unti pangarap [niya],” she wrote on TikTok.

“Hindi na [siya] maii-stress sa biyahe papunta ng mga event [niya],” Ronalyn added with a loudly crying emoji.

She also revealed that their car’s name is “Vela,” a nod to Cristopher’s famous line in his “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” entry in which he impersonated Taylor acting as Jacob Black in “Twilight.”

The impersonator told GMA News Online that his recent gigs allowed him to afford a second-hand vehicle.

“Sa mga brands po na nakakatrabaho ko po, maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala. At sa mga supporters ko po, maraming salamat po sa mga good comment sa pagbili ko po ng kotse po para mas mapadali po ang mga lakad ko po,” he said.

Cristopher also addressed online comments about the brand of the car he purchased.

An automotive publication speculated that the vehicle could be a “used stock 2012” EcoSport.

Some Filipinos were critical of the purchase, with some calling his choice of vehicle a “disaster.”

“Nakow, mag-wha what hafen EcoSport ka [diyan]. Why the check engine is lighting? Transmission right?” a Pinoy wrote.

“What haffen, Vella? ABS and Dual Clutch Transmission, right? Maintenance will feyt to me!” another user exclaimed.

“Why u crying? I know, check engine, ryt?” commented a different Pinoy.

The impersonator acknowledged the criticism but emphasized how far he has come in life.

“Sa mga concern(ed) po na dahil po sa brand ng unit na sirain daw po… Lagi po natin tandaan, hindi po natin alam ang mangyayari bukas at sa mga susunod pa po, like sa nangyari sa buhay ko. Ni mismong ako po, ‘di ko inaakala na makakabili po ko ng ganito,” Cristopher said.

“Dahil sa hirap ng buhay.., Malay niyo po, bago pa ‘to masira, dahil sa mga suporta niyo eh, mas malaking service na po ang mabili natin,” he added.

Cristopher also asked for continued support and vowed to stay grounded despite his growing fame and success.

“Sana po ‘wag po kayo magsawang sumuporta po sa’kin… At hinding-hindi po ako magbabago sa pagkakakilala niyo po sa’kin… Salamat po mga vela, vampire at mga ka-wolf… I love you all… Raket endorsement, ryt,” he said.

Cristopher rose to fame once again after clips of his 2013 entry in the “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” segment went viral, where he impersonated Jacob Black and delivered lines that have since amused many Filipinos:

“What hafen, Vella? Why you crying again? I know… vamfire, rayts? Vamfayr will feyt to me!”

“Edward! Wha are you doing her? I trusted you to frotect Vella, vut you did not. Will sure you die Edward, I will sure. From now on, she is mine.”

His viral fame has led some brands to tap him for endorsements and other marketing initiatives, including social media content.

Cristopher has also landed guestings and collaborations.

Early this week, Hollywood actor Taylor took the blame for missing the ‘What hafen, Vella?’ trend after many Filipinos asked him to notice it.

