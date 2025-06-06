Singapore PM delights Pinoys with ‘Pantropiko’ in Philippine visit video

“Singapore PM has a taste.”

That is what Filipinos said after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted a TikTok video of his two-day visit to the Philippines, invited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Singaporean official shared clips of his arrival and his meeting with Marcos at the Malacañang Palace.

It was the first visit by a Singaporean prime minister to the Philippines since 2017.

Wong also set a background music for his post, with P-pop girl group BINI‘s “Pantropiko” playing throughout the video.

“Wrapped up my Philippines visit! Thank you, @bongbong.marcos, for the warm welcome in Manila,” he wrote as a caption.

His post earned the attention of some Filipinos who immediately recognized the pop song.

“Singapore PM has a taste, eyyy,” a TikTok user wrote with sparkle emojis.

“Confirmed, PM Lawrence Wong is a BINI fan,” another commented.

“Waaaaa, PM Wong is [a] BINI fan,” a different TikTok user commented.

“‘Yung music,” another wrote said with emojis of sparkles and a relieved face.

“Blooms din si PM Wong,” a different TikTok user commented.

“Blooms” is the official fandom name of the “Nation’s Girl Group.”

“Pantropiko” was the song that catapulted BINI to mainstream success following its virality on social media platforms.

The summer-themed song sparked a trending dance challenge among Filipinos.

BINI is currently on their “BINIverse World Tour,” also their first world tour, which started in February.

They recently made their US morning show debut at “Good Day New York,” where they performed their English single “Blink Twice.”

