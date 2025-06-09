Pinoys cast doubt on foreign travel vlogger’s ‘racism’ claim at Makati hotel

A foreign travel vlogger’s post about experiencing racism at a Makati hotel in the Philippines raised doubts among some Filipinos amid the investigation of his claims.

African travel content creator Axel Khalifa posted a video on June 4 claiming that he was called a “monkey” by some guests while at the swimming pool of The Belamy House in Makati.

In his video, Axel shared that he was having a good day when a group of kids approached him after seeing him dive into the pool.

“Curious, eager, asking questions — they wanted to learn too. For a moment, we were just people, sharing joy, sharing life. But then… something shifted,” he said on Instagram.

The vlogger recounted that an American woman pulled one of the children aside and said, “Don’t go again playing around with this monkey.”

“That’s really hurt my heart today, to see American people being so racist with me,” Axel said in the video.

The vlogger also claimed that he “approached the hotel team calmly, kindly — hoping for acknowledgment.”

He said that “nothing was done,” adding that there was “no apology” and “no reassurance” from The Belamy House regarding the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axel khalifa (@axel_khalifa)

What the hotel said

The hotel responded to Axel’s post, saying that it “remains committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect.”

“We welcome guests from all backgrounds and do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” The Belamy House said in the comments section.

“We are currently reviewing the matter with the appropriate attention and care, and we have reached out to the person involved to address the concerns raised in a respectful and constructive manner,” it added.

The hotel said that it has “reinforced” its core values with the team and that its staff “understands the importance of ensuring every guest feels safe, respected, and welcome at all times.”

The Belamy House also released an official statement regarding the alleged incident, reiterating its commitment to “addressing the matter with the utmost care and responsibility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Belamy House (@thebelamyhouse)

Doubts

While many expressed sympathy for Axel, some Filipinos questioned his story, pointing out that his caption did not mention being discriminated against by an American woman, as described in the video.

This led some viewers to believe that it was Filipinos who had discriminated against him, since the incident took place in the Philippines.

“I came across this foreign influencer on Instagram. He was crying on camera, saying that he experienced racism at the Bellamy House Hotel in Manila. If you read the comments, this has sparked hate towards Filipinos, marking us as racists and generally, that the Philippines is very unsafe,” a Reddit user said.

“But apparently, the racism he said [he] experienced was from [two] American guests staying at the hotel. That wasn’t super clear on his post,” the Reddit user added.

The Redditor also questioned Axel’s claim that a Philippine budget airline denied him boarding, saying parts of the story seemed doubtful.

“He posted his ‘explanation’ of what happened, and his excuse why the airline denied him boarding just sounded so made up and didn’t make sense. Then, he again started asking for money, leaving his PAYPAL and WhatsApp info,” the Reddit user said.

“You’re a travel influencer and now begging for money for a flight? We got in touch with the hotel and they said that Axel didn’t report anything to them,” the online user added.

“The hotel was the [one] who reached out, asking if he was okay, and he said he was. He even asked for extra night stays for FREE, which the hotel gave. He said he was fine,” the Redditor continued.

Another Redditor claimed to have spotted Axel attending parties in Poblacion, a neighborhood recognized by a global magazine focused on travel guides as one of the coolest in the world.

“Nakasalubong ko ‘yan sa Poblacion, party nang party… baka naubusan ng pera ‘yan tapos nang-ba-blackmail na..” the Reddit user claimed.

Travel content creator Mark Tan of the “EATSplorations” also said he spotted some of Axel’s comments appeared to have been written “before” Axel accused the hotel of inaction.

In one comment, Axel thanked The Belamy House “for the love” and hoped to get invited again, saying he was “feeling home.”

“Thanks for the love and kindness, special thanks to [two] amazing women that [sic] made this happen, thanks to @hospitalityinnovators,” he added in another comment, tagging a property management firm.

“Is the racism claim for real or was it just made to earn money from blind followers?! What is the real deal, Axel?” Mark wrote on the Threads platform.

Another travel content creator raised doubts about Axel’s post by pointing to an Instagram message where Axel asked for help to leave the Philippines, claiming he was “receiving threats just for telling the truth.”

“You are traveling across the world and you have no funds for your next flight ticket? Come on,” Jan of the “Jamimoy’s Travel Finds” vlog said on Threads.

Meanwhile, Axel has received help from some individuals and has “managed to get a ticket to Nepal” from the Philippines. However, he added that he was “denied the right to board,” which he linked to his video about experiencing racism.

“Yes, the r*cism I faced came from Americans. But the pain cut deeper when the Filipino hotel staff said and did nothing.

No support. No apology. Just silence,” he claimed in another Instagram post.

Other users claimed that Axel “deletes” some comments.

An Instagram user was notified of the deletion, to which she wrote: “Ohh, kaya pala nawala ‘yung react comment ko sa kanya.., I guess dine-delete [niya] mga negative comments… Sabi ko na, something [medyo] fishy.. KSP [kulang sa pansin] lang si kuya…”

Axel later shared a post where he was seen giving food to some kids at the Manila South Cemetery, saying that he “chose to give” and “chose to share” despite his experience.