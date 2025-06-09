A Queen returns: Krishnah Gravidez crowned Miss World Asia 2025, honored with homecoming parade

Fresh from her victory at the 72nd Miss World pageant, Krishnah Marie Gravidez is finally back home, carrying not just the Philippine flag, but also the pride of winning the Miss World Asia 2025 title.

On Saturday, June 7, Krishnah was welcomed with a homecoming parade held at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City.

Gravidez, an entrepreneur and advocate, was crowned Miss World Asia 2025 after a standout performance at the 72nd Miss World pageant held on May 31, 2025, in Telangana, India.

During the Miss World 2025 Talent Challenge, the Filipina beauty born in Ilocos Sur, showcased her vocal talents, entering the Top 24. She was also a Multimedia Award finalist in Asia and Oceania.

Gravidez’s Miss World finish is considered the best result for the Philippines since the Top 5 finish of Catriona Gray in 2016. Gray later won Miss Universe 2018.

Meanwhile, Gravidez returned to the country on Thursday, but her homecoming parade was held Saturday.

Miss World shared photos from Gravidez’s homecoming parade, where she was warmly celebrated by her fellow Filipinos.

“From representing the Philippines at Miss World with brilliance, to bringing home the Miss World Asia 2025 title, Krishnah Marie Gravidez @krishnahgravidez is back home!” Miss World announced.

“Carrying the flag with grace, resilience, and pride, Krishnah’s inspiring journey at the 72nd Miss World Festival captured hearts worldwide and shone a light on the spirit of the Filipina,” the pageant added.

“Filipinos celebrated her triumphant return and the incredible milestone she achieved for her country and region.

Gravidez also took to Instagram to thank those who supported her.

“Sa isang buwang ginugol ko sa India, hindi ako napanghinaan ng loob dahil alam kong kasama ko kayo sa bawat hakbang—pataas man o pababa. Hindi kayo nagkulang, sobra-sobra pa!” Krishnah wrote in an Instagram post.

— Rosette Adel