‘Eternity is before us,’ nun says to Pope Leo XIV in jubilee speech

VATICAN— Sister Maria Gloria Riva of the Nuns of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament spoke on the importance of working with eternity in mind during a talk delivered Monday morning at the Vatican, a highly unusual case of a woman religious publicly addressing the pontiff on spiritual matters.

The 66-year-old nun, part of a cloistered, contemplative monastery in the small state of San Marino in Italy, was the invited speaker for the Jubilee of the Holy See, part of the Catholic Church’s wider 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

“Eternity is before us. If we work for short-term and mediocre horizons, we work in vain,” Riva said in her June 9 meditation to Pope Leo XIV, cardinals, bishops, and other employees of the Vatican and Roman Curia.

The nun’s participation was planned by the Dicastery for Evangelization with Pope Francis before his death. Francis had expanded women’s leadership roles in the Church, including opening the ministries of lector and acolyte to women.

Riva’s talk was followed by a procession through the Holy Door, led by Pope Leo, who carried the jubilee cross like an ordinary pilgrim from the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall to St. Peter’s Basilica, where he then celebrated Mass for the feast of Mary, Mother of the Church.

In his homily, Leo emphasized the necessity of bearing one’s cross in order to be fruitful.

“All the fruitfulness of the Church and of the Holy See depends on the cross of Christ. Otherwise, it is only appearance, if not worse,” the pontiff said.

“The Holy See is holy as the Church is holy, in her original core, in the very fabric of her being,” he continued. “The Apostolic See thus preserves the holiness of its roots while being preserved by them. But it is no less true that it also lives in the holiness of each of its members. Therefore, the best way to serve the Holy See is to strive for holiness, each according to his or her particular state of life and the work entrusted to him or her.”

Reflecting on the liturgical feast day of Mary, Mother of the Church, the pope connected the fruitfulness of the Church and the fruitfulness of Mary, which, he said, “is realized in the lives of her members to the extent that they relive, ‘in miniature,’ what the Mother lived, namely, they love according to the love of Jesus.”

The fruitfulness of the Church is also linked to the grace of the pierced heart of Jesus and the sacraments, he added.

According to Leo, Mary, as the living memory of Jesus, also ensures the unity of the disciples’ prayer in the upper room at Pentecost.

In the account of Pentecost in the Acts of the Apostles, “the apostles are listed by name and, as always, Peter is the first,” the pope pointed out. “But he himself, in truth, is the first to be supported by Mary in his ministry.”

“In the same way, Mother Church supports the ministry of Peter’s successors with the Marian charism. The Holy See experiences in a very special way the coexistence of the two poles; the Marian and the Petrine. It is precisely the Marian pole, with its motherhood, gift of Christ and of the Spirit, that ensures the fruitfulness and holiness of the Petrine pole,” he said.

Riva, an author and prolific spiritual writer, also spoke about the direction of one’s work and life in her reflection. “We need to work for the great horizon of life that does not die: to live by asking ourselves at every moment whether what we are doing connects us firmly to that truth which is charity and eternity; this is hope,” she underlined.

“We, dear brothers and sisters, know where we must run: The race of John and Peter towards the tomb of Christ is the only race that the Church and the world can run without fear. It is the race of those who know that hope lies in true life, eternal life.”

The meaning of a jubilee, she continued, is to help us think about the last things, the brevity of existence, and the meaning of our lives.

The nun, who founded her monastic community, which educates Catholics about Eucharistic adoration and “the passion for the beauty that saves,” recalled an oft-repeated line from the Russian author Dostoevsky that “beauty will save the world.”

This quote is incorrect, she said, because Prince Myshkin, in the novel “The Idiot,” actually asks: “What beauty will save the world?”

“The prince,” Riva explained, “is confronted with a terrible image,” a painting by Hans Holbein, “The Body of the Dead Christ in the Tomb.” The painting, also referred to as “Dead Christ,” “is a life-size Christ with sunken eyes and limbs already showing signs of necrosis,” she said.

“So the question is serious. What beauty will save the world? Will the beauty of the cross save the world? The beauty of defeat? The beauty of humiliation? Yes, the cross can still save us,” the nun emphasized. “In 2025, in postmodern man, the great salvation of the cross still exists. The cross will save us.”