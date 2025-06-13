Infanta prelature to welcome new bishop on 75th founding anniversary

The Prelature of Infanta will welcome a new shepherd, Fr. Dave Dean Capucao, as he is ordained and installed as bishop on Sept. 5, 2025— a date that also marks the ecclesiastical jurisdiction’s 75th founding anniversary.

The episcopal ordination and canonical installation will take place at 9 a.m. at Saint Mark Cathedral and Infant Jesus of Prague Parish in Infanta, Quezon.

The event is expected to draw bishops, clergy, religious, and lay faithful from across the country for what is anticipated to be a solemn yet joyous milestone in the life of the local Church.

The double celebration makes the “gathering of faith and grace all the more meaningful for our local Church,” said Bishop Emeritus Bernardino Cortez, who led the prelature for about 10 years.

Capucao, 59, was appointed by Pope Leo XIV on May 16 in his first episcopal appointment in the Philippines. He will succeed Cortez, who has been named apostolic administrator until Capucao’s installation.

Ordained a priest for the Prelature of Infanta in 1994, Capucao has served in various capacities over the years.

He holds a master’s degree in intercultural and interreligious theology from the Catholic University of Nijmegen, now Radboud University, in the Netherlands, and a doctorate in sacred theology from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium.

He currently serves as rector of the prelature’s St. Joseph Formation House in Quezon City and superintendent of the Catholic Association of Schools in the Prelature of Infanta.

Capucao has also taught in several seminaries and schools of theology since 2012